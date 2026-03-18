Georgia Entertainment and AMA Atlanta present SEAT | Sports, Entertainment, Art & Tourism

Georgia Entertainment and AMA Atlanta announced today the launch of SEAT | Sports, Entertainment, Art & Tourism, an event designed to bring together leaders across sports, film, brand storytelling, tourism and the arts as these sectors increasingly converge to shape Georgia’s creative economy.

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Presented by Discover DeKalb and Universal Production Services in partnership with the American Marketing Association (AMA) Atlanta, the first annual SEAT will take place April 22, 2026 at Assembly Studios. The event also serves as the opening VIP event of the 50th annual Atlanta Film Festival. Other partners include CineFi, Ramo Law, Quixote, Resolve Media, ABS Payroll and others to be named soon.

SEAT arrives at a pivotal moment for Georgia as global sports events, film production and brand storytelling continue to intersect. With FIFA World Cup activity beginning to build across the state and the Atlanta Film Festival launching its annual celebration of film and culture, SEAT is designed as a platform to bring together leaders shaping how stories are created, distributed and experienced.

“Across Georgia, we are seeing industries collaborate that historically operated in separate lanes,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Sports drive tourism. Film production shapes global perception. Brands are increasingly using cinematic storytelling to connect with audiences. SEAT reflects what is happening right now as these sectors come together. Georgia’s production infrastructure and cultural energy make it one of the most important places in the country to have this conversation.”

In collaboration with AMA Atlanta, SEAT’s programming will explore how marketers and brands are aligning to support global events and storytelling opportunities emerging around the globe.

“Today’s marketers are creating stories that compete with entertainment itself,” said Paul Carpenter, President of AMA Atlanta. “With this event, we’re bringing together the marketing community with filmmakers, production leaders and cultural institutions to explore how storytelling, brand strategy, and creative infrastructure are shaping the future of engagement.”

The event will feature industry conversations and a series of sessions exploring how Georgia’s production ecosystem is powering global content creation. Programming will include panels on sports as a cultural economy, the evolving relationship between film production and brand storytelling, and how creative infrastructure translates into measurable economic and cultural impact.

The program will also include special presentations connected to the Atlanta Film Festival’s 50th anniversary, including remarks from festival leadership and screenings highlighting creative work emerging from Georgia’s film and cultural communities.

The afternoon gathering will conclude with a VIP networking reception honoring the 50th annual Atlanta Film Festival.

“SEAT represents the type of cross-sector collaboration that defines Georgia’s creative economy,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “By bringing together leaders from film, sports, marketing, and the arts, we are creating a space where ideas move and new opportunities emerge. We are proud to host this inaugural gathering at Assembly Studios while celebrating fifty years of the Atlanta Film Festival.”

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