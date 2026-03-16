Georgia Entertainment Spotlights State’s Creative Industries during SXSW 2026

Georgia Entertainment held its signature “From Story to Scale” panel event series during SXSW 2026, spotlighting Georgia’s resources, infrastructure, world-class studio facilities and incentives.

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The programming took place on March 13, 2026, at Limestone Rooftop inside the Cambria Hotel in Austin, Texas. The programming was designed to spotlight innovation and the convergence of the creative industries in Georgia.

Panel sessions included “Brand as Story: Where Creators Build Cultural Capital” featuring Julian Fitzgerald of The Cxmmunity Foundation, Honnie Korngold of Georgia StoryLab, Jonas Barnes of Pixie USA and Maksim Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing with the Stars” fame. “Built to Scale: Georgia’s Competitive Advantage” featured Walker Dalton of Film Savannah, Chelsea Spivey of Revolution Entertainment Services, Danielle Laughlin of Sage Business Counsel and Najah Bradley, who appeared in SXSW films “I Love Boosters” and “The Sh*theads”.

Tia Miller of Trilith Foundation also shared their commitment to creating well with insights on fostering connection and community. The foundation’s mission to support human flourishing includes a slate of events, mental health subsidies, and original content. Atlanta musician Spencer Thomas performed an exclusive acoustic solo set for guests, and following the panels, Georgia Entertainment hosted the Celebration of Creativity VIP social.

“The turnout and energy at this year’s ‘From Story to Scale’ programming were a real testament to the momentum Georgia’s creative economy has built on the national stage,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “We were proud to bring so many talented voices and industry leaders together in Austin to tell that story.”

Georgia’s Footprint at SXSW 2026

Georgia’s presence during SXSW 2026 extended well beyond the “From Story to Scale” panels. The state’s creative economy was on full display across film, music and talent.

Leading the charge was “I Love Boosters,” the world premiere opening night film of the SXSW Film & TV Festival. Directed and written by Boots Riley, the film was shot primarily across Atlanta neighborhoods, including Lakewood, Greenbriar and Atlantic Station, and at other locations around the state. Its star-studded cast included Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore, alongside Atlanta native Najah Bradley, who arrived at SXSW with two films. Bradley also appeared in “The Sh*theads” (IFC), directed by Macon Blair, which shot across Paulding County and the greater Atlanta area and made its world premiere at Sundance 2026. Georgia producer Josh Harris and Georgia-based Moonshine Post-Production were among the key contributors behind that film.

Georgia’s musical talent was also well represented, including Atlanta artists Buddy Red. Athens made its mark through “Athens in Austin,” a showcase presented by Echo Base and Super Canoe and hosted by Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz on March 17, featuring Bea Porges, The Pink Stones, Spencer Thomas, Elijah Johnston, Wim Tapley & The Cannons, Johnny Falloon and The Gringos.

Special Thanks to our Partners

Georgia Entertainment’s from Story to Scale activations would not be possible without the support of our partners. Special thanks to Film Savannah, Cxmmunity Media Co., Fulton Films, GSB Architects + Interiors, Inc., Sage Business Counsel, Georgia StoryLab, Schulz Entertainment Law, Revolution Entertainment Services, Explore Gwinnett, Trilith Foundation, Georgia Insider and Discover Atlanta.

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Photos by: Jennifer Reynolds, Sydney Minard and Elise Nation