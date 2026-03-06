Georgia Has Arrived: The State’s Creative Talent Takes Center Stage During SXSW 2026

When the entertainment industry converges on Austin for SXSW 2026, Georgia will be front and center. From the festival’s opening night film to a deep bench of musicians representing the state’s most vibrant creative communities, Georgia’s footprint during SXSW 2026 is a testament to the infrastructure, talent and momentum the state has built across every corner of its creative economy.

Leading the charge is I Love Boosters, the world premiere opening night film of the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Directed and written by visionary filmmaker Boots Riley, who made a deliberate choice to root the production in Georgia, the film was shot primarily across Atlanta in neighborhoods including Lakewood, Greenbriar and Atlantic Station, and at other locations around the state.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore, alongside Atlanta’s own Najah Bradley, who arrives at SXSW with two films to her name this year. The film marks a milestone not only for Riley, but for Georgia’s film industry and the communities whose streets, storefronts and energy bring his singular vision to life.

Georgia’s presence extends well beyond the screen. A strong roster of Atlanta and Athens-based musicians will perform throughout the week, including as part of Athens in Austin, a celebrated showcase presented by Echo Base and Super Canoe and hosted by Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz on March 17. The event highlights the remarkable creative output of one of America’s most storied music cities.

Georgia Entertainment will gather industry leaders, creators and collaborators during SXSW for its “From Story to Scale” programming on March 13 at Limestone Rooftop inside the Cambria Hotel in Austin, Texas. The event spotlights innovation and the convergence of Georgia’s creative industries, featuring panel sessions on brand storytelling, creative entrepreneurship and the state’s competitive advantages in production and business infrastructure.

GEORGIA FILMS AND TALENT AT SXSW 2026

I Love Boosters — World Premiere / Opening Night Film, SXSW Film & TV Festival. Directed and written by Boots Riley. Shot primarily in Atlanta and across Georgia. Starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore, including Atlanta’s own Najah Bradley (see below).

The Sh*theads — (IFC) brings another layer of Georgia filmmaking to Austin this year. Directed by Macon Blair, the raucous road-trip comedy shot across Paulding County and the greater Atlanta area before earning strong notices at its Sundance 2026 world premiere. Georgia producer Josh Harris is among the producers behind the film, and post-production was done by Georgia-based Moonshine Post-Production. The film’s SXSW appearance signals not just the breadth of Georgia’s production infrastructure, but its growing role in shepherding independent projects from first frame to festival screen.

Najah Bradley (Atlanta) — The Atlanta native arrives at SXSW with two films. She is part of the ensemble cast of I Love Boosters (NEON), marking her second collaboration with Boots Riley after his surrealist series I’m a Virgo . She also appears in The Sh*theads (IFC), directed by Macon Blair, described as a throwback to the chaotic, raunchy buddy comedies that rarely get made today, which made its world premiere at Sundance 2026 and returns for a SXSW encore. Both films arrive ahead of the worldwide release of I Love Boosters Memorial Day weekend. Keep an eye on Bradley, she’s one of Georgia’s most exciting talents on the rise.

Summer McCusker — Appearing in I Love Boosters , Atlanta-based actress.

GEORGIA MUSICIANS AT SXSW 2026

Atlanta

Buddy Red

Spencer Thomas (performing at Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” event, March 13)

Athens in Austin — Presented by Echo Base and Super Canoe, hosted by Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz, on March 17

Bea Porges

The Pink Stones

Spencer Thomas

Elijah Johnston

Wim Tapley & The Cannons

Johnny Falloon

The Gringos

JOIN US IN AUSTIN

Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” event is open to industry professionals attending SXSW 2026. Join us March 13 at Limestone Rooftop, Cambria Hotel, Austin, Texas, for an afternoon of conversations, connections and a front-row look at what Georgia’s creative economy is building next.

Space is limited. RSVP here.