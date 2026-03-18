Georgia’s Camera Ready Program: Your Complete Production Partner

Georgia’s Camera Ready program makes filming in the state easier than ever. The program serves as a single point of contact for everything a production needs, from stages and production support to film permits, regulations and location scouting.

Whether productions are looking for mountains, beaches, small towns, farms, neighborhoods or schools, Georgia has it all, with a dedicated network of liaisons ready to help find it. With colleagues across counties working collaboratively (not competitively), productions have seamless access to resources statewide at no additional cost.

Location managers, scouts and industry professionals speak to how Georgia’s coordinated support system, from local cities all the way to the state film commission, makes it one of the most film-friendly destinations in the world.

Productions considering filming in Georgia will find the Camera Ready team ready to support them every step of the way.