Greenspoon Marder Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon Guide for 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers

Greenspoon Marder is proud to announce that attorneys Alan S. Clarke, Richard Giller, Cathy Hampton, and Bruce B. Siegal have been recognized in the 2026 edition of Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers” guide. Lawyers featured in this guide are chosen through a rigorous research process, including editorial assessment, independent research, and peer and client nominations.

Lawdragon is a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features, including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Through its Lawdragon press division, the company also provides content, marketing, and branding services for lawyers and firms.

Mr. Clarke has extensive knowledge of the television, film and music industries, including the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights. He also has substantial experience in setting up, maintaining, transferring and terminating entertainment entities and their assets.

Mr. Giller is the most recognized sports insurance recovery attorney in the country and is responsible for creating the athlete disability insurance recovery practice niche out of whole cloth. He represents collegiate and professional athletes, professional sports teams and leagues, and entertainers in securing payouts under various insurance products, including permanent total disability (PTD), temporary total disability (TTD), loss-of-value (LOV), and critical injury (CII) insurance claims.

Ms. Hampton executed over $100 million in brand partnerships with Fortune 100 companies. She has led major transactions across various industries, including global sports sponsorships, the consolidation of a global bank conglomerate, the sale of an international hospitality brand, a construction merger, and the sale and purchase of multiple business assets for athletes, actors, producers, and TV film and digital creatives.

Mr. Siegal focuses on sports brand protection and enforcement, licensing, contract negotiation, marketing, and business operations, helping brand owners maximize intellectual property value through licensing, sponsorship, and endorsement agreements, and assisting licensees in navigating the licensing marketplace.