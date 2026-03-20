Insiders Social at the Epicurean Brings Together Georgia’s Creative and Business Leadership

Georgia Entertainment and Georgia Insider hosted its latest Insiders Social on March 19 at the Office Bar at the Epicurean. Presented by Reel Supplies, the event brought together one of the most dynamic groups the series has seen to date.

Insiders Social gatherings are intentionally kept off-calendar. They are small, curated, and designed for the presenting partner to engage with key clients and prospects in a setting where relationships can deepen without the formality of a public event. As a result, there is typically little, if any, public sharing of imagery or written recaps.

In collaboration with Reel Supplies, we are sharing select images and brief commentary to capture the energy of the gathering. Attendance ranged from industry leaders and elected officials to creatives and executives from across Georgia’s broader economy.

The evening included brief remarks from State Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass and House Minority Whip Sam Park. Their comments reinforced the importance of staying engaged and informed as key policy decisions continue to shape the business environment across the state.

The Insiders Social series continues to serve as a setting that prioritizes connection over programming. Special thanks to Reel Supplies for their partnership and for helping make this gathering possible. If your organization is interested in hosting a future Insiders Social, please contact us.

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