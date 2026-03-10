From Savannah’s Shore to South Georgia, Georgia’s Film Boom Is Spreading

Georgia’s film industry isn’t just rolling cameras in Atlanta studios anymore — it’s setting up on barrier island beaches, small-town streets, and even inside South Georgia theme parks.

From a newly permitted Netflix shoot on the coast to film crews using the backdrops at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, the state’s entertainment economy is spreading its footprint — and its dollars — far beyond metro Atlanta.

Tybee Island: A Netflix Example on the Coast

On March 2, 2026, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources issued a Letter of Permission allowing Netflix to film on beaches and access points on Tybee Island in Chatham County.

The production, operating under the name Speed the Plow Movie LLC, was approved for temporary filming activities within Georgia’s protected coastal zone — including the 14th Street beach area and dune crosswalks.

To some, that may sound like just another permit.

To Georgia’s economy, it’s part of a multi-billion-dollar engine.

Film crews mean hotel bookings, catering contracts, equipment rentals, transportation services, security details, and location fees. For coastal communities like Tybee, even a few weeks of filming can create a noticeable economic ripple — especially outside peak tourist season.

A Blockbuster Industry by the Numbers

Georgia has become one of the top production destinations in the United States, often competing directly with California and New York.

