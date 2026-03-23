Live at the Smithgall Returns: Annual Summer Music Series Expands with Major Touring Artists and New Gourmet Concert Experience

One of Gainesville’s most beloved summer traditions returns with new energy, bigger touring talent, and an enhanced concert experience as Live at the Smithgall, the annual outdoor music series hosted at the historic Smithgall Arts Center, announces its 2026 lineup.

The concert series continues to grow as a signature cultural event in Northeast Georgia, drawing audiences from across the region to enjoy nationally touring artists, rising stars, and local favorites in an intimate courtyard setting.

2026 Live at the Smithgall Summer Music Series Lineup

May 2 – Preston Cooper

Rising country-rock artist Preston Cooper brings a powerhouse voice and electrifying stage presence to open the season. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Fredericktown, Ohio has quickly captured national attention with his soulful, blues-inspired vocals and debut album Toledo Talkin’. Cooper recently toured with Kameron Marlowe and Riley Green and made his Grand Ole Opry debut introduced by Vince Gill, marking him as one of country music’s most exciting emerging voices.

May 16 – Joe Gransden and His Big Band

Atlanta jazz favorite Joe Gransden leads his dynamic eight-piece ensemble through the timeless sounds of classic big band jazz. Known for lush arrangements and infectious energy, the group delivers everything from Count Basie–style swing to modern jazz favorites in a performance that celebrates the enduring joy of big band music.

June 12 – Jake Worthington

Texas traditionalist Jake Worthington channels the timeless spirit of honky-tonk country with a voice shaped by legends like Ray Price, Merle Haggard, and George Jones. With his latest album When I Write The Song and collaborations including Miranda Lambert and Marty Stuart, Worthington continues to captivate audiences nationwide while touring with artists like Luke Combs and Parker McCollum.

July 18 – Eggy

Connecticut-based quartet Eggy has emerged as one of the most compelling live acts in the modern jam and rock scene. Known for adventurous improvisation and emotionally resonant songwriting, the band’s momentum continues to build following the release of their acclaimed album Waiting Game and performances at major festivals including Austin City Limits and Electric Forest.

August 1 – Back in Time

A longtime local favorite, Gainesville’s own Back in Time returns with its 11-piece band and four-horn section to deliver a high-energy night of classic rock, soul, and East Coast beach music. From The Temptations to The Eagles, the band brings the soundtrack of the 60s, 70s, and 80s to life for one of the series’ most beloved dance-filled evenings.

This year marks an exciting evolution for the series. Alongside a diverse musical lineup spanning country rock, big band jazz, jam rock, and classic hits, guests will enjoy new gourmet food offerings available for purchase throughout the season, including a convenient pre-order dining option to elevate the concert experience.

As the series continues to attract larger audiences and bigger acts to Gainesville, the goal remains the same: creating welcoming, memorable evenings where great music and community come together.

“As our Live at the Smithgall series continues to grow, we’re excited to welcome incredible artists to our stage enhancing the guest experience,” said Pamela Lime-Williams from The Arts Council. “These under the star concerts bring people together in a special way, creating unique experience of the arts in our region.”

Guests are encouraged to pre-order meals when purchasing tickets to ensure availability. A limited number of meals will also be available onsite. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. All concerts take place rain or shine.