Georgia Entertainment Now Filming

March 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

0
By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

Adventure Garage TV Reality
After Foster Care Documentary
All the Sinners Bleed S1 TV Series Netflix
Behind the Curtain S6 TV Reality ASO Productions
Beyond the Gates S2 TV Series CBS
Black Dagger Brotherhood: Lover Eternal S2 TV Series Passionflix
Bound to My Rival Vertical Feature DramaPops
Catalina Christmas Feature Film
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful TV Reality MTV
Divorce Court Reality TV
Family Feud S28 Reality TV
Hal Feature Film
Health + Care Part 2 Documentary Pluto Health Hero Network
Love is Blind S12/13 TV Reality Netflix
Mad Pooper TV Reality TLC
Million Dollar Mountain Home TV Reality A&E
Pivotal Moments S1 TV Reality WABE TV
Portia S4 TV Reality FOX
Real Murders of Atlanta S4 TV Reality Oxygen
Reasonable Doubt S4 TV Series Hulu
Smoke Alarm Documentary
Speed the Plow Feature Film indie
The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4 TV Series Vimeo OTT
The Heretiks Feature Film indie
The Rescue Feature Film Paramount
The Rockford Files Pilot NBC
The Transfer Feature Film indie
Tulsa King S4 TV Series Paramount
Tyler Perry’s Sistas S11 TV Series BET
Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke TV Series Netflix
Untitled HBCU Project TV Series Netflix
Welcome to Plathville S8 TV Reality TLC/Discovery +
Will Trent S4 TV Series FOX

