Metro Atlanta Film Summit Returns: A Day of Connection, Skill‑Building, and Momentum for Georgia’s Creative Economy

The Metro Atlanta Film Summit (MAFS) convened a sold-out crowd of filmmakers and industry leaders for a full day of breakouts, networking, and mainstage conversations at the YANMAR EVO//Center in Acworth. Built to “keep creatives creating,” the Summit delivered practical skills and real connections across Georgia’s fast‑moving film and digital production landscape.

A Format Designed for Learning – and Real‑World Collaboration

MAFS blends workshop‑style breakouts with feature presentations and panels, giving attendees space to learn, meet collaborators, and explore next‑step opportunities in the metro region’s film ecosystem.

This year’s program featured:

Welcome & Focus Presentations : State of the Industry Update Fireside Chat with Lee Thomas, Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner and Georgia Film Office and Craig Dominey, Camera Ready Program Manager at the Georgia Film Office as well as Reclaiming Creative Identity in a Saturated World with actress and author Lara Bianca Pilcher.

: with Lee Thomas, Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner and Georgia Film Office and Craig Dominey, Camera Ready Program Manager at the Georgia Film Office as well as with actress and author Lara Bianca Pilcher. Breakout Sessions (3 blocks) : Covering topics including acting, stunt performance, voiceover, inclusive storytelling, equipment demonstrations, financing your project, utilizing Georgia’s film tax incentive and more.

: Covering topics including acting, stunt performance, voiceover, inclusive storytelling, equipment demonstrations, financing your project, utilizing Georgia’s film tax incentive and more. Mainstage Conversations : “Signing Tony Raymond”: From Script to Screen with Writer/Director Glen Owen and Executive Producers Tiffany FitzHenry and Mitch Olson, followed by Into the Upside Down: Crafting the World of “Stranger Things” in Georgia with Executive Producer Iain Paterson, Location Manager Kyle Carey, Supervising Location Manager Tony Holley, and Lead Sculptor Alexander Sherrod.

: with Writer/Director Glen Owen and Executive Producers Tiffany FitzHenry and Mitch Olson, followed by with Executive Producer Iain Paterson, Location Manager Kyle Carey, Supervising Location Manager Tony Holley, and Lead Sculptor Alexander Sherrod. Community Touchpoints : curated networking for emerging and established creatives.

“MAFS is built for action,” said Heath Tippens, President at Cherokee Office of Economic Development (COED). “The metro’s film community is strongest when craft, business, and connection live in the same room. That’s exactly what MAFS delivers.”

Powered By a Regional Coalition

The Summit elevates the metro‑wide film community by uniting creatives, studios, vendors, and educators – reinforcing a shared, regional approach that benefits productions of every size. The event was created to convene a broad cross‑section of the metro’s workforce and decision‑makers, building on the momentum of prior regional gatherings.

What Attendees Experienced

Hands‑on learning: practical sessions spanning creative craft, on‑set workflows, and the business side of production

Career visibility: direct access to working pros, pathways into departments, and guidance on building a sustainable career

Regional coherence: collaboration across counties and organizations – reflecting a unified metro market for film and digital content

Record Breaking Year

250+ tickets reserved

Nearly 50 Speakers

12 sessions across 10 topic areas