Out On Film presents SPRING MINI-FEST’26

One of the world’s preeminent film festivals, the Atlanta-based, Oscar®-qualifying Out On Film brings five of 2026’s most anticipated queer films and documentaries to Southern audiences with its “Spring Mini-Fest’26,” taking place over three consecutive evenings (March 17-19) at the historic Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. Back for a fourth year, Spring Mini-Fest kicks off on Tuesday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET with the award-winning documentary “A Deeper Love,” which follows nearly a decade in the life of Miss Peppermint, a Black trans artist and activist who made history on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Broadway.

The evening of March 18th showcases two films: the GA premiere of “In Transit,” a rich artistic drama starring Alex Sarrigeorgiou, the iconic Jennifer Ehle (“Pride and Prejudice”) and “Heated Rivalry’s” François Arnaud; and the Southeastern premiere of Welsh drama “On The Sea,” written and directed by Helen Walsh, who crafts a heartfelt exploration of love, shame, guilt, and the courage it takes to live honestly.

Finally, Spring Mini-Fest’26 wraps up March 19th with the Southeastern premieres of “Love Letters,” a French drama directed by Alice Douard about a lesbian couple nervously expecting their first baby; and “Bookends,” a multigenerational Jewish comedy filmed in Columbus, GA, directed by Mike Doyle and starring Noam Ash (“My Gay Roommate”), F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire:). Tickets for all films are on sale now at outonfilm.org.

“As we kick off Out on Film’s 39th year during turbulent times, we remain resolute in our commitment to bring the most talked about, moving and diverse LGBTQIA+ stories to the community and celebrate our collective love of film,” said Out On Film Festival Director Jim Farmer. “Our 4th Annual Spring Mini-Fest line-up is exceptionally strong with local and international ties, two terrific dramas from France and the U.K.; and three Southeastern debuts, including one in Columbus, GA with a heavy Atlanta crew.”

The full three-evening schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 17

7:00 p.m. – “A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint” (U.S., Directed by Oriel Pe’er, 86 min.)

“A Deeper Love” is an award-winning documentary following nearly a decade in the life of Miss Peppermint, a Black trans artist and activist whose decision to come out publicly as trans marked a turning point for trans representation on stage and screen. The film traces her rise to fame from New York City nightlife to making history on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Broadway, as she navigates transition, career, love life, and sisterhood, emerging as a powerful voice in the fight for trans representation and justice.

Made over years of rare access and unguarded footage, the documentary reveals Peppermint’s full humanity in all its grit and glamour. It’s a story of survival and resilience, queer joy, chosen family, and the radical power of being truly visible. Trailer

Wednesday, March 18

6:30 p.m. – “In Transit” (U.S, Directed by Jaclyn Bethany, 85 min.)

Georgia premiere

When a complacent young bartender living in small-town Maine agrees to model for an existentially floundering painter on an artist’s retreat, the two must confront their preconceptions of what makes a good life. Alex Sarrigeorgiou, Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud and the iconic Jennifer Ehle (Pride and Prejudice, Zero Dark Thirty) shine in this rich drama. Clip

8:15 p.m. – “On the Sea” (U.K., Helen Walsh, 111 min.)

Southeastern premiere

A profound and moving exploration of masculinity and desire in a remote yet savagely beautiful fishing community. On the Sea tells the story of Jack (Barry Ward), a mussel farmer in North Wales whose life appears stable—he has a family, a business, and a routine. But beneath the surface lies a yearning he cannot ignore. When he meets Daniel (Lorne MacFadyen), a drifter passing through town, Jack begins to confront the tension between tradition and desire. Writer-director Helen Walsh crafts a heartfelt exploration of love, shame, guilt, and the courage it takes to live honestly. On The Sea is a beautiful, sensual and at times, tragic exploration of masculinity, place and desire. Clip

Thursday, March 19

6:30 p.m. – “Love Letters” (France, Directed by Alice Douard, 97 min.)

Southeastern premiere

Céline is awaiting the arrival of her first child. But she isn’t pregnant. In three months, it’s her wife, Nadia, who will give birth to their daughter. Under the gaze of her friends, her mother, and facing the law, she searches for her place and legitimacy. Trailer

8:30 p.m. – “Bookends” (U.S., Directed by Mike Doyle, 99 min.)

Southeastern premiere. Expected in attendance: actor and producer Noam Ash

When Nate (Noam Ash) is forced to leave his fabulous city life behind and move in with his grandparents after a bad breakup with his boyfriend, he is determined to escape the confines of retirement community life and his meddlesome grandparents’ relentless attempts to ‘improve’ him. But when his Holocaust-surviving grandfather, Saul (F. Murray Abraham), shows signs of cognitive decline and his grandmother, Miriam (Caroline Aaron), refuses to acknowledge her husband’s early dementia, Nate finds himself torn between his desire to flee, family responsibilities, and an unexpected romance with his grandparents’ handsome doctor (Charlie Barnett). This funny and rich comedy drama was filmed in Columbus, GA Clip

The main Out On Film festival celebrates its 39th year this September 24-October 4, 2026. The festival is currently accepting entries here: https://filmfreeway.com/OutOnFilm. More information will be announced later in the year.