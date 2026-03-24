SCAD Dominates 2026 Southeast Emmy® Student Production Awards

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) students dominated the 2026 Southeast Emmy® Student Production Awards, winning 11 of the 23 awards presented and earning 31 nominations overall—including sweeping all nominees in eight categories.

Presented by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the awards recognize outstanding student work in television and media production from across the Southeast region, including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and parts of North Carolina. This year’s ceremony was held Saturday at SCADshow on the SCAD Atlanta campus, bringing together students, faculty, and industry professionals to celebrate emerging creative talent.

Among the top honors, several SCAD productions distinguished themselves with multiple awards, highlighting the university’s depth of talent and industry-driven approach to filmmaking. The horror anthology Souls of Savannah stood out, with film and television seniors Sam Prim winning best director and Chris Kleinmann earning best long-form fiction. Filmed on the SCAD Film Studios 11-acre backlot in Savannah, the series brings together more than 90 students across disciplines, operating at a scale that mirrors professional productions. Similarly, Lodged!, SCAD’s latest multi-camera sitcom, earned best writer for seniors Aiden Gottschalk and Luke Bobalek and engages more than 100 students in a live studio environment that reflects the demands of network television. This Is Not a Commercial also earned multiple honors, with film and television students Luke Park (best photographer), Elin Arzac (best sound), and Patricia Pedrajas (best overall short film) recognized for their work. The satirical film, which explores society’s obsession with beauty, was shot on a soundstage at SCAD Film Studios in Atlanta.

“These awards are a powerful reflection of the extraordinary craft, ambition, and collaboration that define SCAD student productions,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the School of Film and Acting. “We are incredibly proud of our students—not only for earning this level of recognition, but for consistently creating work at a professional standard. Honors from the Southeast Emmys carry real significance as an early-career milestone, opening doors to internships, jobs, and meaningful opportunities in the industry. To see our students earn 11 awards in such a competitive field speaks to the strength of our programs and, more importantly, to the passion, talent, and future impact of these emerging storytellers.”

Best Fiction Film, Long Form: Chris Kleinmann (film and television, senior) — Souls of Savannah

Best Fiction Film, Short Form: Patricia Pedrajas (film and television, senior) — This Is Not a Commercial

Best Non-Fiction (Documentary), Long Form: Jack Bart (film and television, senior), Nathan Oliva ( B.F.A., film and television, 2025 ), and Grace Lavery (B.F.A., film and television, 2025)— Cornellskop: Freedom from Fear

Best Commercial: Michelle Chwala (film and television, senior) and Charlie Richardson (B.F.A., film and television, 2025) — Heinz – Wake It Up

Best Music Video: Mateo Lara (B.F.A., film and television, 2025), David Levy (B.F.A., advertising and branding, 2025), and Charlotte Pinkerton (fashion, senior) — Sisifa

Best Director: Sam Prim (B.F.A., film and television, senior) — Souls of Savannah

Best Writer: Aiden Gottschalk (film and television, senior) and Luke Bobalek (film and television, senior) — Lodged!

Best Editor: Maria Pelletier (B.F.A., film and television, 2025) — Heinz – Wake It Up

Best Sound: Elin Arzac (B.F.A,, film and television, 2025) — This Is Not a Commercial

Best Photographer: Luke Park (B.F.A., film and television, 2025) — This Is Not a Commercial

Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects: Luna McKee (B.F.A., animation, 2025) — Lost Track

For information on all of the 2026 Southeast Emmy® Student Production Award winners and nominees visit southeastemmy.com. Anyone who would like to learn more about SCAD degree programs can visit scad.edu/academics.