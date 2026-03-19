Southern Crescent Women in Business Positions 2026 Conference as a Hub for Ownership, Innovation and Wealth Creation

As Women’s History Month approaches, Southern Crescent Women in Business (SCWIB) is elevating the conversation around ownership, innovation, and economic power through its 2026 Women in Business Conference, taking place on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

This year’s conference is intentionally designed to move beyond inspiration and into execution—equipping women with the strategies, tools, and connections needed to build, scale, and sustain successful businesses and careers.

At the center of the conference are high-impact conversations focused on industries and pathways that directly influence wealth creation and long-term economic mobility for women.

Featured panels will include:

● Film, Media & Entertainment — Exploring how creatives, small businesses and women can own their narratives, build platforms, and generate revenue through content, storytelling, and digital distribution. Discussing the states’ new proposed film credits for projects under $1Million and more.

● Wealth Building & Financial Strategy — Delivering practical guidance on investing, asset-building, and creating sustainable financial growth.

● Leveraging Technology for Growth — Highlighting how women can use AI, digital tools, and automation to increase efficiency and scale their businesses.

● Franchising, Scaling & Business Sales — Providing insight into expansion through franchising and preparing businesses for acquisition or successful exit.

● Real Estate & Development — Examining how property ownership, development, and commercial investment serve as key drivers of generational wealth. Together, these panels reflect a comprehensive approach to economic empowerment—one that emphasizes ownership, access, and strategic positioning. With sponsors including Georgia Power, Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc et al, Select Stockbridge, CSG Wealth Management, and Denmark, Ashby & Matricardi Law Firm.

“Our focus is clear—women must be positioned not only to participate, but to own, scale, and

lead,” said Ariel Shaw, Founder and President of Southern Crescent Women in Business. “This conference creates space for real conversations, real strategies, and real opportunities

that translate into long-term impact.”

The conference will convene a diverse group of leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across metro Atlanta and the Southern Crescent region, fostering an environment of collaboration, deal-making, and forward-thinking dialogue.

As interest continues to grow, SCWIB encourages early registration for those looking to secure

their place in one of the region’s most impactful gatherings for women in business.

Conference Details

Women in Business Conference 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Register here:

https://2026scwibconference.eventbrite.com