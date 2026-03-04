Stranger Things Panel Joins Metro Atlanta Film Summit Lineup for March 13

The annual Metro Atlanta Film Summit (MAFS)’s mainstage closing panel will feature hit Netflix series Stranger Things Executive Producer Iain Paterson, Supervising Location Manager Tony Holley, Location Manager Kyle Carey, Lead Sculptor Alexander Sherrod and Set Decorator Jess Royal on March 13.

Stranger Things is a hit Netflix series that blends supernatural mystery with 1980s nostalgia, becoming a global cultural phenomenon since its 2016 debut. Filmed largely in Georgia, the show has generated over $650 million for the state’s economy and transformed local towns into popular fan destinations. From the practical to the fantastical, this feature panel offers a behind the scenes look at how the world of Stranger Things came to be in Georgia.

The Stranger Things panel will be preceded by a mainstage discussion centering on Georgia-born production Signing Tony Raymond, which had a nation-wide theatrical release earlier this year. Director/Writer Glen Owen and Executive Producers Tiffany FitzHenry and Mitch Olson will share how they built and executed a model for sustainable start-to-finish local filmmaking for a fully Georgia-based production.

MAFS will open the day with a State of the Industry Update delivered by Director of the Georgia Film Office and Deputy Commissioner at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Lee Thomas, followed by a creative reset titled “Reclaiming Creative Identity in a Saturated World,” with Actress/Author Lara Bianca Pilcher.

The team behind Metro Atlanta Film Summit passionately believes that the diversely talented people who make up the metro region’s film workforce are the heartbeat of Georgia’s film production.

MAFS was created as a beacon of inspiration, perspective and connection. Convening creatives, decision makers and industry leaders, MAFS aims to ignite conversations that empower guests to chart the path forward for the metro filmmaking community. Last year’s inaugural event convened over 200 creative professionals.

Georgia remains a leading U.S. production hub, with film and TV projects having an estimated $2.6 billion direct spend in the state in fiscal year 2024 and contributing to a three‑year total of $11 billion. Despite industry fluctuations, Georgia’s strong incentives, world‑class facilities, and deep crew base continue to attract creators – making the Metro Atlanta Film Summit a timely opportunity for professionals to connect and capitalize on the state’s enduring momentum.

The summit features a variety of expert speakers and panelists, as well as connection points for professional advice on entering and progressing in the variety of career paths within Georgia’s Film Production Industry.

Following the opening presentations, attendees dive into breakout sessions with a fresh perspective. This year, MAFS will offer breakout topics on navigating Georgia’s Film Tax incentive, stunt performance, acting, developing an audience, voiceover, camera movement and more – along with the opening and mainstage presentations. Light breakfast and lunch are included in the ticket price.

MAFS strives to keep creatives creating. Whether you are a filmmaker, passionate about the creation of filmed content or are looking to connect with your local film community, secure your spot in the future of this industry. This event offers a unique platform to learn, connect and explore how you can play a role in film production.

MAFS is driven by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development (COED), which is home to Cherokee County’s Camera Ready Liaison. Learn more about how COED supports Cherokee’s film community at cherokeega.org/key-business- sectors/film-media

The Metro Atlanta Film Summit will take place at the YANMAR EVO//Center on March 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit metroatlantafilmsummit.com to see the full agenda and to secure your ticket today. Follow @CherokeeOED on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest updates.