The 2026 African Film Festival Atlanta Announces Its Official Film Selections

The African Film Festival Atlanta (AFFATL), powered by the African Film & Arts Foundation Inc. (AFAF), is pleased to announce its official film selection and ticket sales for its 5th edition, taking place from March 26th – 30th, 2026. This year promises five days of unforgettable stories, powerful voices, and cinematic excellence from Africa and the diaspora.

This year’s theme, “CTRL + CULTURE = AFRICA’S NEXT CINEMA CODE”, reflects the evolving language of African storytelling in a digital, globalized world. It highlights the powerful intersection of culture, creativity, and technology as filmmakers across the continent and diaspora reimagine and take control of how African stories are told, created, shared, and experienced.

This year’s festival will present 32 curated films from 12 countries, selected from more than 150 submissions from across the world through the festival’s partner platform, FilmFreeway. The lineup spans narrative and documentary features, and shorts, highlighting the diversity, creativity, and evolving voice of African cinema.

This year’s festival spotlights three exceptional films that reflect the depth and global reach of African storytelling.

Opening night features Son of the Soil, a gripping drama set in Lagos, Nigeria that follows a former soldier’s return home as he confronts loss, trauma, and the search for redemption. The film stars internationally recognized actor Razaaq Adoti alongside legendary Nollywood icon Patience Ozokwo (Mama G) and acclaimed actress Ireti Doyle, bringing together some of the industry’s most respected screen talents.

Serving as the festival’s Centerpiece Film, So Long a Letter is a powerful adaptation of Mariama Bâ’s celebrated Senegalese novella. Directed by Angèle Diabang, the film brings to life the reflections of Ramatoulaye through the performance of Amélie Mbaye, one of Senegal’s respected screen talents, alongside veteran Cameroonian actor Serge Abessolo. The film explores love, friendship, and resilience as women navigate tradition and change in post-colonial West Africa. Its selection resonates especially during Women’s History Month, highlighting stories that center women’s voices, agency, and lived experiences.

Closing the festival is The Eyes of Ghana, an extraordinary documentary from Oscar®-winning director Ben Proudfoot. The film follows Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old Ghanaian documentarian who served as personal cinematographer to Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, as he races against time and failing eyesight to preserve and repatriate more than a thousand rare films documenting the birth of African independence, footage that could reshape how history remembers the continent’s liberation movements.

Beyond these spotlight films, AFFATL 2026 will feature several panels, a diverse lineup of narrative and documentary features exploring themes of identity, history, resilience, and social transformation. The festival will also present several curated shorts programs that explore memory, personal evolution, grief, and belonging through the voices of emerging and established filmmakers.

“We’re proud to continue building a platform that celebrates African and diasporic voices with care, intention, and joy. Each edition of the festival is a reminder of how powerful it is when our stories are centered and our voices are heard.” Efe, Programming Manager

AFFATL is on a mission to reshape global perceptions of Africa through bold, compelling films that redefine the narratives of people of African descent. By tapping into Atlanta’s energy as a powerhouse of culture, creativity, education, and film production, the African Film Festival Atlanta spotlights the innovation, richness, and rising trends of African cinema, connecting powerful stories from the continent and the diaspora to audiences ready for something extraordinary.

The festival will take place at various venues across Atlanta. For the detailed schedule and tickets visit African Film Festival Atlanta on Eventbrite

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