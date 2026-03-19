The Marché du Film to Host its First Creator Economy Summit in Cannes

For the first time in Cannes, the Marché du Film presents the Creator Economy Summit — a brand-new forum bridging traditional cinema and the “creator economy”.

On Sunday, 17 May, at the Plage des Palmes, the Marché du Film will host a dedicated half-day summit exploring the new opportunities emerging at the intersection of cinema and the creator economy.

The “creator economy” — the growing ecosystem of digital content creators building large audiences through platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok — is rapidly reshaping how stories are developed, financed and distributed, as these creators expand into long-form storytelling and film production.

Bringing together industry leaders, content creators, and other innovators, this brand-new summit will open with an overview of the evolving landscape, followed by compelling success stories and case studies. Together, they will explore the collaborations already emerging between these worlds, the challenges that remain, and the opportunities ahead for the future of storytelling.