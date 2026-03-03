WATCH: An Inside Look at Revolution Entertainment Services With Vice President Chelsea Spivey

What is Revolution Entertainment Services? | Chelsea Spivey Explains
Chelsea Spivey, Vice President of New Business Development and Production Incentives at Revolution Entertainment Services, breaks down exactly what the company does. At its core, Revolution is a production payroll company serving clients across the full spectrum of the entertainment industry, from live events and commercials to major features and episodics. Chelsea highlights the company’s pride in its robust in-house software, which covers everything from onboarding to production accounting. She also introduces Revolution’s Incentive Advisors team, which specializes in helping clients navigate production incentives both domestically and internationally.
