WATCH: Anthony and Joe Russo explain why Georgia rivals Los Angeles for film production

Georgia has become one of the most sought-after production destinations in the world, and it’s easy to see why. From world-class stage and post-production facilities to a landscape that can double as downtown New York one minute and rural countryside the next, the state offers a variety of locations that rival anywhere in the industry.

For the filmmakers behind The Electric State and Avengers: Endgame, Atlanta has been a home base for over a decade. The combination of incredible facilities, diverse locations and a thriving local crew base has made Georgia not just a filming destination, but a place people choose to put down roots.

The harvest is good here. And filmmakers keep coming back to prove it.

