WATCH: Warner Bros. “Weapons” Filmmakers Made Magic in Georgia

What makes Atlanta one of the most sought-after filming destinations in the world? From mountains to small-town neighborhoods, the city’s stunning diversity of landscapes offers filmmakers every look imaginable and the talent to match.

Go behind the scenes of Weapons, the Academy Award-winning supernatural thriller directed by Zach Cregger, filmed in Atlanta and released in 2025 by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film earned Amy Madigan the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Aunt Gladys.

In this behind-the-scenes look, the filmmakers share what drew them to Atlanta: versatile locations, welcoming communities and a local crew with the experience and heart to bring any story to life.

“Being a filmmaker is like the truest sense of alchemy,” director Zach Cregger reflects, and in Atlanta, that magic is made possible by the people, the places and the passion behind every production.

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office