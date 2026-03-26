WATCH: Gillian Rabin Inside Resolve Media Group: A Production Community Powered by Creatives, for Creatives

Gillian Rabin describes Resolve Media Group as more than just a production house; it’s a creative ecosystem. Built as a community of producers, directors and filmmakers, the company focuses on developing standout intellectual property while supporting clients who need hands-on production expertise.

At its core, Resolve Media Group prioritizes collaboration and energy on set, fostering open dialogue with clients and cultivating an environment that feels both productive and genuinely fun. What started with music videos has evolved into a broader slate that includes films, commercials and original content. Still, its mission remains unchanged: creatives serving creatives.

Hear more insights from the Resolve team at our upcoming SEAT event at Assembly Studios on April 22. Request your invitation! https://rsvp.zkipster.com/_r4g08