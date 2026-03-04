WATCH: Warner Bros. “Superman” Producers Chose Alluring Georgia

Production in Georgia continues to attract top-tier talent, and this video captures why the filmmakers and crew behind Superman and other major productions keep coming back. From Trilith Studios’ expansive soundstages to the diverse landscapes found beyond Atlanta, Georgia offers the locations, infrastructure and creative community to support productions of every scale.

Director James Gunn speaks to the family of crew members he’s built here, reflecting on the 400-plus people on the ground who helped bring Superman to life. Filmmakers and location professionals alike point to Georgia’s welcoming environment, experienced local crews and the Georgia film tax credit as major draws, while location managers give a nod to the genuine partnership and support from the Georgia Film Commission at both the city and state level.

With world-class facilities, strong incentives and a creative community that keeps growing, Georgia remains one of the most compelling places to make a film today.

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office