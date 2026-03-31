WATCH: Matt McClain on Trilith Live: A World-Class Entertainment Complex Coming to Georgia

Matt McClain, Executive Director and General Manager of Trilith Live, pulls back the curtain on one of Georgia’s most ambitious live entertainment destinations.

Spanning 7 acres and over 500,000 square feet of conditioned space, Trilith Live is built to impress. At its heart are two 25,000 square foot soundstages supported by 100,000 square feet of additional production space, alongside a live entertainment venue seating just under 3,000 guests and equipped with state-of-the-art lighting, video and sound. Rounding out the complex is a nine screen luxury first-run cinema and a soon-to-be tenant in Passion City Church, which will utilize the live entertainment venue for its Sunday gatherings.

Trilith Live is a full ecosystem for live entertainment, production, events, movie screenings and community all under one roof.