WATCH: Jordan Jenkins, VP at Variant Investments, on Why Independent Film Is One of Today’s Most Overlooked Investment Opportunities

Jordan Jenkins, Vice President of Investments at Variant Investments, breaks down why independent film has become one of the firm’s most compelling areas of focus. While institutional capital floods into major studios and big-budget productions, films with budgets between $5 and $20 million are largely left without funding. Variant has stepped into that gap, partnering with film finance companies that specialize in independent productions and deploying capital where others aren’t looking. The result? Strong risk-adjusted returns and a portfolio of compelling content that might never have made it to the screen without access to capital. For Variant, the independent film space isn’t just an overlooked corner of the market. It’s an opportunity hiding in plain sight.
