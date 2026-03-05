WATCH: Why Trilith Studios’s CEO, Frank Patterson, Is Betting Big on the Peach State

Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios, makes the case for why Georgia is one of the best places in the country to build and grow a business. In Patterson’s view, Georgia simply gets it. The state understands what businesses need to succeed and has created a policy environment that makes it possible. But beyond policy, Patterson points to something harder to quantify: a deep-rooted culture of hard work and a passion for doing things right. And at Trilith Studios, that spirit doesn’t stay in the boardroom. It finds its way onto the stages and into the films being made every single day.
