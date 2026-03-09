Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Hoppers’ Bounces To $46M U.S.

Pixar original’s Hoppers leaped to a $46M U.S./Canada opening, the best seen for a Pixar original as well an original animated movie since 2017’s Coco. Global was also big at $88M, $42M of that from 40 territories. Not only is it a big comeback for a sub-genre that families would flock to without question pre-streaming, but also Pixar is a phoenix rising here. This has fueled a $98M overall domestic box office weekend, +76% over the same period a year ago.

Alan Bergman, Disney Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment beamed, “This is a fantastic original film from the incredible team at Pixar, and it’s wonderful to see audiences coming out with their friends and families to enjoy it together. Congratulations to our director Daniel Chong, our producer Nicole Paradis Grindle, and our talented cast, along with Pete Docter, Jim Morris, and everyone at Pixar, on a tremendous launch.”

