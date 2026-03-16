Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Hoppers’ Settles With $28.5M Second Weekend

The weekend is a little lighter than expected, but significantly better than last year, +65% with $86.2M for all titles. Universal’s Reminders of Him didn’t quite hit $20M with $18.2M, though it’s within the range of other female skewing movies like Don’t Worry Darling and Ticket to Paradise, and overperformed its $10M-$15M tracking. A definite improvement upon the previous Colleen Hoover big screen adaptation, last fall’s Regretting You which did $13.6M. It’s a pity about the fallout from It Ends With You because its sister novel would probably deliver a big pop at the box office. Why did the movie recede from its forecast yesterday. That’s just the situation with front-loaded female titles, the pic’s Saturday at $5.9M was down -27% from Friday/previews of $8M.

As we told you before, Reminders of Him is winning in the heartland with Midwest region overperforming by 17%, Mountain by 4.6%, South Central by 14.2%, and South by 19%. Top 10 cities were the following, but note the big deal was Salt Lake City moving to the No. 8 position with 1.) LA 2.) NYC 3.) Dallas 4.) Chicago 5.) Houston 6.) Philadelphia 7.) Phoenix 8.) Salt Lake City 9.) Toronto 10.) Boston. Nashville and Indianapolis were notably over-indexing; outside the top 25, Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Milwaukee, Des Moines, Knoxville, Lexington and many other medium and small markets were up 33% or more over norms. The Harkins Estrella Falls (AZ) is the leading single-location gross at $32.6K.

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