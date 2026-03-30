Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Project Hail Mary’: Blessed Art Thou At The Box Office With $164M+

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary continued to swell in its second weekend with a Saturday of $22.7M, +55% for a 3-day of $54.5M, a great -32% hold. We already told you that second frame is bigger than Oppenheimer ($46.7M, -43%), Dune: Part Two ($46.2M, -44%) but also last year’s Sinners ($45.7M, though that had an even more amazing hold of -4.8%). The end game for domestic is $265M, but with Good Friday-Easter weekend coming, and K-12 schools on break at 71% on Friday/49% on Monday with colleges respectively at 34% and 9% on both days, it just feels like this Ryan Gosling movie is shooting past the moon. Ten-day cume of $164.3M, is 33% ahead of Sinners at the same point in time, which ended its run at $279.9M; 5% ahead of Dune: Part Two which finaled at $282.1M, and -6% behind the ten-day of Oppenheimer which ended its run at $330M. But most of all, in its first ten-days of release, Project Hail Mary is Amazon MGM Studios’ highest grossing movie ever post-merger (and not counting the Sony 007 MGM movies), surpassing Creed III‘s $156.2M.

Top grossing theater for Project Hail Mary was the AMC Lincoln Square in NYC with $135K, followed by Regal Irvine Specturm, AMC Burbank, AMC Metreon in San Francisco, and Lincoln Square Cinema Bistro 22 in Bellevue, WA. The Mountain and the West overperformed in weekend 2. Top markets were LA, NYC, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington DC, Seattle, Boston and Salt Lake City.

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