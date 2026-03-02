Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Scream 7’ Roars To Record Decibels With Franchise-Best $97M

The David Ellison owned Paramount can claim the first big No. 1 opening of the year for an MPA title as Spyglass’ Scream 7 roars to a franchise best opening of the year with a $64.1M domestic opening and $97.2M opening worldwide. But that’s not at all as far as records go: It’s the best horror opening ever for Paramount, besting Paranormal Activity 3‘s $52.5M and it’s the best opening ever for a February horror movie, ahead of 2001’s Hannibal ($58M).

“To break the franchise opening record with the seventh installment speaks to the lasting strength of this franchise, Ghostface’s staying power as an iconic villain, and the exceptional cast and filmmakers who brought it to life,” said Shaun Barber, Paramount’s Head of Domestic Theatrical Distribution.

The success of Scream 7 is a confluence of both nostalgic fans and a new generation embracing the franchise. Read, 77% of the audience was between 18-44. Getting Scream 7 booked in Imax was also a huge deal particularly as it coincided with the 30th celebration of Ghostface, all of this building toward the weekend we’re seeing.

