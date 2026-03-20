Your 2026 Audience Award Winners

The 26th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival has officially concluded, wrapping its in-theater run across metro Atlanta along with at-home streaming statewide through the festival’s Virtual Cinema platform. This year’s festival brought thousands of film lovers together for a vibrant celebration of storytelling, culture, and community.

As the festival comes to a close, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Audience Awards, honoring the films that resonated most strongly with audiences throughout the festival.

Read in full the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival