WATCH: ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Filmed in Savannah & Atlanta

This great space epic was made right here in the South.

From the neon-lit streets of Savannah standing in for Cocoa Beach, 1969, to the massive Atlanta soundstages where astronauts bounced across a recreated lunar surface, Fly Me to the Moon brought the grandeur of the Space Race to life in Georgia.

This isn’t the space movie you’ve seen before. It’s a love story. It’s funny. It’s epic. And with Artemis II sending humans back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, there’s never been a more perfect moment for a rewatch.

Georgia’s world-class crews, stunning locations and unmatched versatility (from moonscapes to beachfronts) made it the only place to tell this story at the scale it deserves. As one filmmaker put it: “You can be on the moon, you can be at the beach, you can do it all here.”

3… 2… 1… Action. 🌙

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office