WATCH: ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Filmed in Savannah & Atlanta

This great space epic was made right here in the South.
From the neon-lit streets of Savannah standing in for Cocoa Beach, 1969, to the massive Atlanta soundstages where astronauts bounced across a recreated lunar surface, Fly Me to the Moon brought the grandeur of the Space Race to life in Georgia.
This isn’t the space movie you’ve seen before. It’s a love story. It’s funny. It’s epic. And with Artemis II sending humans back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, there’s never been a more perfect moment for a rewatch.
Georgia’s world-class crews, stunning locations and unmatched versatility (from moonscapes to beachfronts) made it the only place to tell this story at the scale it deserves. As one filmmaker put it: “You can be on the moon, you can be at the beach, you can do it all here.”
3… 2… 1… Action. 🌙
Courtesy of Georgia Film Office
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.