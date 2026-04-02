April 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|Adventure Garage
|TV Reality
|After Foster Care
|Documentary
|All the Sinners Bleed S1
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Almost Too Late
|Feature Film
|Behind the Curtain S6
|TV Reality
|ASO Productions
|Beyond the Gates S2
|TV Series
|CBS
|Black Dagger Brotherhood: Lover Eternal S2
|TV Series
|Passionflix
|Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
|TV Reality
|MTV
|Divorce Court
|Reality TV
|Family Feud S28
|Reality TV
|Hal
|Feature Film
|Health + Care Part 2
|Documentary
|Pluto Health Hero Network
|Portia S4
|TV Reality
|FOX
|Puzzled
|Pilot
|NBC
|Real Murders of Atlanta S4
|TV Reality
|Oxygen
|Reasonable Doubt S4
|TV Series
|Hulu
|Smoke Alarm
|Documentary
|The Atlanta Opera Showcase S4
|TV Series
|Vimeo OTT
|The Heretiks
|Feature Film
|indie
|The Rescue
|Feature Film
|Paramount
|The Rockford Files
|Pilot
|NBC
|The Transfer
|Feature Film
|indie
|Tulsa King S4
|TV Series
|Paramount
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