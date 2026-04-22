Atlanta Film Festival Unveils 2026 Award Honorees for Landmark 50th Anniversary

Today, the 2026 Atlanta Film Festival announced the special award recipients at the milestone 50th anniversary event, which will take place from Thursday, April 23 -Sunday, May 3, 2026. The awards will be presented at the festival’s IMAGE Film Awards Gala at Assembly Atlanta on Friday, May 1, 2026, as well as at special screenings and events throughout the 11-day festival. Honorees who will be recognized at the Gala for their outstanding contributions to film and television and their impact on the creative community include: blockbuster producer Will Packer (Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Girls Trip, Think Like a Man); Academy Award-nominated actor, author and producer Josh Brolin (Milk, Weapons, No Country for Old Men); Emmy Award-winning actress and filmmaker Carrie Preston (Elsbeth, The Good Wife); Emmy winner and 2x Grammy nominee David Cross (Arrested Development, The Umbrella Academy); Emmy Award-nominated and Peabody Award-winning producer Alex Orr (Idiots, Atlanta, Chad Powers) and Chairman of the Board and CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation Hilton Howell.

Named in reference to the organization’s original title—Independent Media Artists of Georgia, Etc. (IMAGE)—the IMAGE Film Award Gala celebrates both the legacy and evolution of the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Since its founding, ATLFS has played a pivotal role in shaping Georgia’s film ecosystem, supporting filmmakers through year-round screenings, education programs, and industry initiatives. At this year’s Gala, Will Packer will receive the Ossie Davis Award, Josh Brolin, Carrie Preston, and Georgia Entertainment will receive IMAGE Film Awards, and David Cross will receive the Rebel Award.

Also at the Gala, Alex Orr will receive the first-ever Will Packer Award which recognizes achievements in Producing. ATLFF launched the Will Packer Award to commemorate this milestone year for the Festival and celebrate Packer’s cinematic contributions to the city of Atlanta and beyond.

Emmy Award-nominated and Critics Choice Award-nominated actress Mckenna Grace (Scream 7, Regretting You, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping), Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning actress and singer Danielle Brooks; and director and writer RZA (Robert F. Diggs) (Cut Throat City, One Spoon of Chocolate) will each accept their honors in conjunction with special festival screenings held at The Tara Theatre. Brooks will receive the New Mavericks award following the screening of her upcoming film If IGo Will They Miss Me.

Grace will accept the Phoenix Award following a special Legacy Screening of one of her films that was produced in the state of Georgia. RZA will accept the Originator Award at a screening of his new film, One Spoon of Chocolate. Additional honorees will participate in a series of accompanying festival events and presentations throughout the festival weekend (full programming details included below.)

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Film Festival, this year’s honorees represent the extraordinary range of creativity and influence that defines our industry today, from globally recognized talent to artists deeply rooted in Georgia’s thriving production community,” said Christopher Escobar, Festival Director, “Each of these individuals has made a lasting impact not only through their work on screen, but also through their contributions to the broader creative ecosystem. We are proud to recognize them at the IMAGE Film Awards Gala and our special festival screenings as we continue our mission of championing storytellers and strengthening Atlanta’s role as a leading center for film and television.”

ATLFS continues to serve more than 50,000 audience members annually (including through its flagship program, the Atlanta Film Festival) while supporting over 5,000 participants through its education and community programs. The IMAGE Film Awards Gala remains the organization’s primary fundraising event, helping to expand its impact and further its mission of championing storytellers and strengthening the creative community. To purchase tickets, click here .

Atlanta Film Festival will once again offer a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, with primary venues and full schedule details to be announced. The full schedule of films and events is available at www.atlantafilmfestival.com and through the ATLFF 2026 app. Festival badges and individual tickets are now available for purchase here (badges) and here (individual event tickets).

Applications for press credentials for ATLFF 2026 are now open and can be submitted here.