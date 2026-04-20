Atlanta Hard Rock Band ATOMIC FREAK Set to play BONFEST in Scotland

Enigmatic hard rock powerhouse ATOMIC FREAK is crossing the Atlantic and bringing their high-voltage sound to Scotland. The band is confirmed to perform on the Main Stage at BONFEST in Kirriemuir, Scotland, on May 1, marking a major milestone in the band’s rapidly rising international presence.

Known for their raw energy, heavy riffs, and a dark, electrifying stage presence, ATOMIC FREAK has been carving out a reputation as one of the most exciting bands in the hard rock scene. The group’s forthcoming appearance at BONFEST will be part of their international push in support of their latest album, NUCLEAR MELTDOWN, a hard-hitting release that captures the band’s signature blend of grit, chaos, and unapologetic power.

The band’s sound fuses classic hard rock attitude with modern intensity, delivering a live show fueled by high energy, raw power, and a sense of mystery that has kept fans and critics talking. With *NUCLEAR MELTDOWN*, ATOMIC FREAK continues to expand their sonic reach while staying true to the rebellious edge that defines their music.

“Playing the BONFEST main stage is an incredible honor,” the band shared. “This music is built for big stages and loud crowds. We’re bringing everything we’ve got — and we’re ready to leave Scotland shaking.” The band’s sound fuses classic hard rock attitude with modern intensity, delivering a live show fueled As anticipation builds for their international appearance, ATOMIC FREAK invites fans, press, and rock devotees alike to witness what promises to be an explosive performance on one of rock’s most iconic stages.

Event Details

Performance: ATOMIC FREAK – Main Stage

Date: May 1

Location: BONFEST, Kirriemuir, Scotland

Album: *NUCLEAR MELTDOWN*