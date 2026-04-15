City of Atlanta Joins Georgia Entertainment for Activations at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

The City of Atlanta, alongside the Mayor’s Offices of Technology and Innovation, Film, Entertainment & Nightlife and Cultural Affairs, will join Georgia Entertainment at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Georgia Entertainment’s signature “From Story to Scale” programming expands its global platform to further position Atlanta and the state as a leader in film, music, technology and the broader creative economy.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23, 2026. Georgia Entertainment’s programming will take place throughout the festival, bringing together producers, financiers, executives, brands and cultural leaders from around the world. Building on years of independent activation at Cannes, the 2026 effort reflects a broader alignment across sectors with the City of Atlanta joining Georgia Entertainment’s existing platform to elevate the state’s presence on a global stage.

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This year’s programming will include a dedicated Atlanta-focused activation during Georgia Day on May 17, led by Donnie Beamer, of ATL Tech Hub, senior technology advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens. In addition to this activation, the City of Atlanta will be integrated across the full slate of Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes programming, reinforcing a unified message around Georgia’s strength as a place to create, scale and invest in intellectual property.

“Cannes is one of the few places in the world where the entire global entertainment and investment community converge,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “We’ve spent the last several years building a consistent presence at Cannes, and what’s happening now is an expansion of that foundation. As Atlanta prepares for the World Cup, this opportunity is for more leaders, brands and institutions to align on the global stage.”

The City of Atlanta’s participation underscores a strategic alignment at the intersection of economic development and the creative industries. As a leading hub where culture, business infrastructure, global connectivity, and emerging technologies converge, Atlanta continues to demonstrate how entertainment functions as a powerful economic engine. This collaboration reflects a model of innovation rooted in execution, where government and industry work together to build companies, scale creative IP, and drive long-term economic impact.

“Atlanta has a story to tell and we’re going to tell it on the world stage,” said Donnie Beamer. “Cannes provides a unique opportunity to showcase how our ecosystem supports companies and creators at every stage.”

Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes presence builds on a landmark year at the 78th festival, where more than 1,000 film and entertainment executives participated in its programming. Events included a cocktail reception at Galerie Vieceli near La Croisette, the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” at the American Pavilion and the first-ever officially Cannes-sanctioned Georgia, USA Day at the FilmUSA Pavilion.

“The global visibility and connectivity that Cannes provides is unmatched,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “By bringing together leaders across film, music, technology and business, we’re creating an environment where meaningful relationships can form and grow. Our goal is to ensure those relationships translate into real opportunities and investment back into Georgia.”

Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes programming remains open for additional partners, brands and institutions seeking to engage with international decision-makers and participate in a curated, high-level environment.

For more information, contact Georgia Entertainment.

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