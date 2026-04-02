City of Jackson selected for Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes activation through statewide tourism initiative

The City of Jackson, Georgia, has been selected as the recipient of Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes Film Festival destination partnership, a recognition announced during the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia’s programming held alongside the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus Annual Conference.

Through this initiative, Jackson will participate as a supporting partner in Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” activations at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, one of the most influential global gatherings for film, media and storytelling. The opportunity places the community in front of an international audience of producers, executives and decision-makers who influence where projects are developed, produced and experienced.

The selection reflects Jackson’s growing momentum as a film-friendly community and its ability to translate production activity into meaningful tourism engagement. Located just outside Atlanta, Jackson has become a recognizable destination for film and television audiences, most notably serving as the primary filming location for downtown Hawkins in “Stranger Things.” Iconic locations such as Melvald’s General Store, the public library and series-featured alleyways have drawn visitors from around the world.

The city has embraced this connection, creating experiences like “Hawkins Headquarters,” which offers guided tours, themed merchandise and immersive touchpoints that extend the life of production into ongoing visitor engagement.

“Jackson is a great example of a community that understands how to carry a story beyond production,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “We’re excited to showcase another strong Georgia asset as part of our ‘From Story to Scale’ activations at Cannes and connect Jackson’s momentum to a global audience of decision-makers.”

Mayor Carlos Duffey emphasized the significance of the opportunity for the city’s continued growth.

“This recognition is a meaningful step forward for Jackson,” Duffey said. “We’ve worked intentionally to welcome productions and support the industry, and we’re seeing the impact through increased visitation and interest in our community. Being part of Cannes allows us to extend that story and invite even more people to experience what Jackson has to offer.”

Jacqueline McKoon, president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the region’s success.

“Our community has embraced the opportunities that come with film and entertainment,” McKoon said. “From local businesses to community leadership, there’s a shared understanding that these moments can drive long-term economic impact. This partnership allows us to build on that foundation and position all of Butts County, including Jackson, on a broader stage.”

As part of the Cannes activation, Jackson will be integrated across multiple Georgia Entertainment events designed to engage hundreds of industry professionals throughout the festival. The city’s brand will be included in pre- and post-event press and social campaigns, featured on event backdrops, and represented through curated experiences that connect destinations with storytelling leaders.

In addition to global visibility, the partnership provides Jackson with access to attendee insights and media assets, enabling continued outreach and relationship development beyond the festival.

The opportunity is part of a broader effort to align Georgia’s destinations with the state’s expanding role in the global creative economy, where film, tourism, and brand storytelling increasingly intersect.

To learn more about Georgia Entertainment’s activations in Cannes, see last year’s reel here. Click here if you are interested in partnering with us.