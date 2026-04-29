Columbus holds free film festival for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers

By Jordan Massey

The Paddling Film Festival came to Uptown Columbus earlier this month, marking one of the stops on the festival’s World Tour. The event was held at the Rialto Theatre on Saturday, April 11, in conjunction with the 2026 Columbus Cup.

The Columbus Cup, held this year from April 10 through 12, is considered the “premier U.S. freestyle kayaking event on the Chattahoochee River,” according to Uptown Columbus’ website. VisitColumbusGA President and CEO Ashley Woitena stated that the Columbus Cup is part of the Paddle South Freestyle Tour, which began this year in mid-March, making stops in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama before wrapping up in Columbus.

“Columbus is known as one of the top waves to be at for kayaking, for freestyle kayaking,” said Woitena. “What we’re doing at VisitColumbusGA is helping to raise awareness for everything, gearing up for the ICF (International Canoe Federation).”

The ICF Freestyle Championships are approaching in 2028 and 2029, and Woitena stated that launching a film festival was a good way to build excitement. “You can be on the [Chattahoochee] River and then pop right off and be at a film festival, or walking in Uptown and having dinner, and just walking around and enjoying Columbus, Ga.,” she added.

Four documentaries were featured during the festival: “A Baffin Vacation,” “Gabon Uncharted,” “Nocturne” and “The Wintering Grounds.” “The Wintering Grounds” was especially chosen because it was filmed locally, in Columbus, Ga., and Phenix City, Ala.

“World-class kayakers come from all over, just to be in our water because we have world-class whitewater rafting and world-class freestyle kayaking,” said Woitena. “Our water, temperature-wise, you can be in here all year-round, where you can’t do that in other communities.”

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