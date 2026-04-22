WATCH: Comedy Series ‘English Teacher’ – “An Energy to the Entire State” of Georgia

What happens when a good guy tries his best and still can’t quite keep up? That’s Evan, the lovable, well-meaning high school English teacher at the center of Brian Jordan Alvarez’s comedy series English Teacher.

While the show is set in Austin, Texas, the magic happens right here in Georgia. The production was filmed all around the state, including at Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta, taking full advantage of the facility’s world-class sound stages and resources to bring the series to life.

“Georgia does not get enough credit when it comes to beauty,” says the cast. From the rolling landscapes of Newton County, where the local Board of Education was an incredible partner, to the stunning beauty of Atlanta, Athens and Savannah.

The state’s diverse locations, highly experienced crew, reliable vendors and competitive tax incentives made it an easy choice for the production team.

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office