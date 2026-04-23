Doghouse Pictures Drops “podcast Pro” — a Master Class in Audio Storytelling

Doghouse Pictures’ Jeff Keating is stepping into the booth (and on the stage) and turning up the volume.

Today marks the official launch of his Podcast Pro: A Master Class in Audio Storytelling, coinciding with the opening of the 50th Anniversary of the Atlanta Film Festival. Hosted by Jeff Keating, the award-winning Executive Producer of FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST — the hit Peacock series starring Kevin Hart, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Don Cheadle — Podcast Pro brings Hollywood-level storytelling to the world of audio.

“Audio is pure storytelling and the entertainment industry gets this,” said Keating. “No safety net. No spectacle. Just story, tension, character, and emotion. In this course, I break down the exact process we use to build powerful narratives and how to apply that craft to podcasting.”

Through his work, Keating guides creators toward producing high-quality stories with the potential to expand across multiple media platforms.

PODCAST PRO MASTERCLASS

Over 9 chapters and 17 lessons, Podcast Pro delivers a step-by-step blueprint for producing a long-form narrative podcast series. The course is designed for anyone interested in podcasting — from first-time creators to filmmakers, journalists, and producers ready to expand into audio.

With Podcast Pro, Doghouse Pictures opens the playbook by giving creators direct access to the craft behind award-winning narrative production. But while the medium has grown, access to real industry-level storytelling mentorship has remained rare. Until now.

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