Doghouse Pictures to drop ‘Podcast Pro’ a master class in audio storytelling during the Atlanta Film Festival

Doghouse Pictures’ Jeff Keating is stepping into the booth and on the stage and turning up the volume.

April 23 marks the official launch of his “Podcast Pro: A Master Class in Audio Storytelling” at the 50th Anniversary of the Atlanta Film Festival. Hosted by Jeff Keating, the award-winning executive producer of “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” — the hit Peacock series starring Kevin Hart, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle — “Podcast Pro” brings Hollywood-level storytelling to the world of audio.

“Audio is pure storytelling and the entertainment industry gets this,” said Keating. “No safety net. No spectacle. Just story, tension, character and emotion. In this course, I break down the exact process we use to build powerful narratives and how to apply that craft to podcasting.”

Through his work, Keating guides creators toward producing high-quality stories with the potential to expand across multiple media platforms.

PODCAST PRO MASTERCLASS

“Podcast Pro” delivers a step-by-step blueprint for producing a long-form narrative podcast series. The course is designed for anyone interested in podcasting, from first-time creators to filmmakers, journalists and producers ready to expand into audio.

With “Podcast Pro,” Doghouse Pictures opens the playbook by giving creators direct access to the craft behind award-winning narrative production. While the medium has grown, access to real industry-level storytelling mentorship has remained rare until now.

“Podcast Pro: A Master Class in Audio Storytelling” is available beginning April 23, 2026. Enrollment details will be shared on the day of the launch.

THE PODCAST-TO-BIG SCREEN TREND

Hollywood is increasingly turning to podcast IP as a reliable pipeline for film and television adaptation. Recent examples include “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” “Landman” and “Happy Face.”

The trend is evident in the growing number of podcast-to-screen deals, with studios actively mining top-performing shows for adaptation opportunities. From scripted audio dramas to true crime series, podcasts provide a diverse range of concepts that translate into visual storytelling. Beyond audience validation, podcasts also allow creators to build worlds without the constraints of production budgets, giving studios a fully realized vision before committing to development. This has made podcast IP especially attractive in a market where efficiency and scalability are key.

ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL PODCASTING PANEL

Keating will moderate a “Creating a Narrative Podcast Series: The Emerging Hollywood IP” panel April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tara Theatre. The panel will bring together leading creators in podcasting for a behind-the-scenes look at crafting a hit narrative series. Panelists will share insights on developing compelling stories, producing premium content and navigating today’s evolving audio landscape. Attendees will gain perspective on what it takes to create standout, audience-driven series. In addition to Keating, panelists will include:

Executive Producer Jason Hoch (“Boomtown/Landman,” “Atlanta Monster,” “High Roller Heist”)

Executive Producer and Host Noel Brown (“Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know”)

Writer/Story Editor Jim Roberts (“Fight Night,” “Shock Incarceration”)

Post-Production Editor Lane Crouse (“Shock Incarceration”) and Writer Chris Ragazzo (“Shock Incarceration”)

More information on the panel can be found here.