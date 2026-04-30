DreamHack Atlanta 2026 Transforms Georgia World Congress Center into Three-Day Gaming, Creator and Pop Culture Festival, May 15–17

DreamHack, the world’s leading gaming lifestyle festival and part of ESL FACEIT Group, returns to the Georgia World Congress Center May 15–17, transforming downtown Atlanta into a three-day celebration of gaming, creators, and digital culture. Fans can also watch world-class esports competition live throughout the weekend, featuring top-tier tournaments across multiple titles.

Bringing together everything gaming under one roof — from esports and creators to live entertainment and interactive experiences — DreamHack Atlanta offers an immersive festival where fans can meet creators, see live shows, and explore hands-on activities. From packed show floors and live stage performances to thousands of fans, creators, and cosplayers in one place, the event delivers a visually dynamic, high-energy atmosphere. The event further cements Atlanta’s role as a growing hub for gaming, creators, and digital entertainment.

Celebrity Guests, Creators, and Live Experiences

DreamHack Atlanta will feature appearances from major creators and special guests, including former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, who will host a live stream and meet fans on-site; Cosplay Star Yaya Han, who will host the Cosplay Championship and participate in “Chat vs Champs,” an interactive show where audience members (Chat) compete in live games and challenges against professional players or creators (Champs) on stage; and Roblox creator Lana Rae, who brings a global audience of more than 9 million YouTube subscribers, will meet fans on-site and also participate in the “Chat vs Champs” event.

The festival’s Creator Hub will feature more than 500 streamers creating live content throughout the weekend, giving fans a front-row seat to creator culture as it unfolds in real time. The Creator Hub highlights the growing influence of digital creators in today’s entertainment landscape. Fans can also meet creators, voice actors, esports personalities, and influencers through a series of live meet-and-greets and interactive stage sessions.

hololive Brings Global Virtual Talent to Atlanta

Global virtual entertainment phenomenon hololive production will headline multiple fan experiences across the weekend, including:

Super Karaoke Party — a live 3D performance featuring Mori Calliope, IRyS, and Hakos Baelz.

A Live Dungeons & Dragons campaign featuring top voice actors and hololive English talents Nerissa Ravencroft and Gigi Murin.

Meet-and-greets, fan activations, and interactive booth experiences, such as demo sessions for the hololive OFFICIAL CARD GAME.

With millions of fans worldwide, hololive brings one of the most recognizable virtual creator communities directly to Atlanta.

Live Shows, Cosplay, and Interactive Programming

These experiences give fans the opportunity to not just watch, but actively participate in the festival. The DreamHack Stage will feature a wide range of live entertainment, including:

A live Dungeons & Dragons campaign featuring professional voice actors and virtual performers.

campaign featuring professional voice actors and virtual performers. DreamHack Cosplay Championship, showcasing top craftsmanship with more than $6,000 in prizes. Hundreds of cosplayers are expected to take over the show floor throughout the weekend. Voice actors include: Lucie Pohl, Jenny Yokobori, Carolina Ravassa, Justine Huxtley, and Mark Mee.

Open-entry cosplay runway contests welcome fans of all experience levels: DreamHack Cosplay Runway Contest (Friday) — a walk-up competition open to all attendees, offering cosplayers a chance to showcase their creativity, strike a pose, and engage with the crowd on stage. Video Game Cosplay Runway Contest (Saturday) — an open-entry competition where attendees can take the stage, show off their video game-inspired costumes, and compete for prizes in a fun, low-pressure format.

Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get up close with their favorite creators, esports stars, voice actors, and special guests through dedicated sessions held throughout the weekend.

give fans the opportunity to get up close with their favorite creators, esports stars, voice actors, and special guests through dedicated sessions held throughout the weekend. “Chat vs Champs” is an interactive show where audience members (Chat) compete in live games and challenges against professional players or creators (Champs) on stage. The event will include competitors including Cosplayer Yaya Han, and Roblox creator Lana Rae.

Explore, Play, and Discover

Across the show floor, attendees can explore a wide range of hands-on experiences at one of the largest gaming festivals in the U.S.:

A massive Freeplay Zone featuring more than 200 PCs and dozens of casual tournaments where attendees can also challenge a friend to chase high scores for bragging rights.

A dedicated Arcade area, presented by Sour Punch , will feature classic and modern games, fan activations, and interactive experiences throughout the weekend.

area, , will feature classic and modern games, fan activations, and interactive experiences throughout the weekend. The Indie Playground , showcasing more than 30 independent game developers — including over 20 from Georgia — where attendees can play new games and meet the creators behind them.

, showcasing more than 30 independent game developers — including over 20 from Georgia — where attendees can play new games and meet the creators behind them. Artist Alley , featuring more than 40 artists selling original work, with interactive experiences like pin trading and artist-led activities.

, featuring more than 40 artists selling original work, with interactive experiences like pin trading and artist-led activities. DreamHack Quest , an interactive experience that turns the festival into a live, playable adventure with challenges, rewards, and leaderboards.

, an interactive experience that turns the festival into a live, playable adventure with challenges, rewards, and leaderboards. College Fair and Student Friday , offering students the opportunity to connect with collegiate esports programs, explore academic pathways, and learn more about careers in gaming and digital media.

, offering students the opportunity to connect with collegiate esports programs, explore academic pathways, and learn more about careers in gaming and digital media. A dynamic, high-energy show floor featuring an expo of exhibitors, merchandise, and collectibles.

The festival also highlights Georgia’s growing gaming and creative economy, with local developers, artists, and creators featured throughout the weekend. A Festival Built for Fans

From creator culture and live entertainment to hands-on gaming and community experiences, DreamHack Atlanta brings together the people, content, and experiences driving today’s gaming culture. Whether attending to meet favorite creators, discover new games, compete, or simply explore, fans can expect a weekend filled with nonstop activity and immersive experiences. 2026 DreamHack Atlanta Festival Experience

May 15–17, 2026

Georgia World Congress Center — Atlanta, GA, U.S.

Tickets are on sale now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets