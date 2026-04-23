DreamHack Atlanta names SOUR PUNCH® Candy an Official Partner

DreamHack, the world’s leading gaming lifestyle festival and part of ESL FACEIT Group, has announced an official partnership with SOUR PUNCH, for the upcoming DreamHack Atlanta, taking place on 15-17 May, where the iconic SOUR PUNCH® brand will level up the fan experience with an immersive show-floor activation.

The partnership centers on the debut of the SOUR PUNCH® Arcade, a dedicated nostalgic gaming destination within the Georgia World Congress Center. This activation merges the high-energy world of competitive gaming with the bold, tangy flavors of SOUR PUNCH®, offering attendees a unique “sweet-yet-sour” break from the festival action.

The SOUR PUNCH® Activation at DreamHack Atlanta:

The SOUR PUNCH® Arcade : DreamHack attendees can visit a massive footprint on the show floor featuring a curated selection of retro arcade gaming stations.

: DreamHack attendees can visit a massive footprint on the show floor featuring a curated selection of retro arcade gaming stations. The DreamHack Quest : SOUR PUNCH® is an official stop in the DreamHack Quest. Fans can complete specific interactive tasks at the arcade to earn rewards and progress through the festival-wide scavenger hunt.

: SOUR PUNCH® is an official stop in the DreamHack Quest. Fans can complete specific interactive tasks at the arcade to earn rewards and progress through the festival-wide scavenger hunt. SPIN TO WIN: Stop by to take a chance to win candy, branded merch and more!

Stop by to take a chance to win candy, branded merch and more! Mascot On-Site : The official SOUR PUNCH® Mascot, Pun-chi can be found at the SOUR PUNCH Arcade throughout the weekend for fan meet-and-greets and high-energy photo ops.

: The official SOUR PUNCH® Mascot, Pun-chi can be found at the SOUR PUNCH Arcade throughout the weekend for fan meet-and-greets and high-energy photo ops. Product Placement: SOUR PUNCH® treats will be integrated throughout the festival grounds, ensuring players have access to their favorite snacks during intense gaming sessions.

“DreamHack is all about creating an immersive lifestyle experience for our community, and partnering with American Licorice™ Company’s SOUR PUNCH Brand allows us to bring a nostalgic yet fresh energy to the floor,” said Andreas Jernberg, VP Brand Partnership Development at ESL FACEIT Group. “The SOUR PUNCH® Arcade is a perfect example of how we can blend classic gaming with iconic brands to give our fans in Atlanta something truly mouthwatering and memorable.”

“We are excited to connect the SOUR PUNCH® brand with the heart of the gaming community through this DreamHack partnership,” said Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing at American Licorice™ Company. “Gaming and SOUR PUNCH® have always gone hand-in-hand for fans who want a delicious snack while they play. Seeing our mascot and arcade come to life at DreamHack Atlanta is the perfect way to connect with the gaming community.”

DreamHack Atlanta 2026 will bring the full festival experience fans have come to expect, and more, including:

Esports tournaments

Cosplay competition

Content Creators, celebrities, and voice actors

Freeplay & Arcade gaming

Indie Games

Artist Alley

Live DreamHack stage entertainment

Community-generated programming Brand activations, merch, and immersive experiences

Family-friendly programming and all-ages access

Whether you’re a competitor, a creator, a cosplayer, or a casual gamer, DreamHack is the weekend where every fan belongs.