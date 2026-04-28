Fanbase to Activate at Cannes, Joins Georgia Entertainment for the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Fanbase, the Atlanta-based social media platform founded by Isaac Hayes III, will join Georgia Entertainment at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The partnership expands Georgia Entertainment’s signature “From Story to Scale” programming into the creator economy and short-form content space, further positioning Atlanta and the state as a leader in film, music, technology and the broader creative economy.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 12–23, 2026. Georgia Entertainment’s programming will take place throughout the festival, bringing together producers, financiers, executives, brands and cultural leaders from around the world. With Fanbase joining the slate alongside the City of Atlanta, TY Walker’s Braveheart Entertainment and others, the 2026 effort reflects a broader alignment across sectors, elevating Georgia’s presence on the global stage.

Fanbase brings a distinct voice to the 2026 programming, anchoring conversations around the creator economy, short-form video and community-driven monetization. The platform has become a gathering point for creators building businesses on their own terms, with short-form video, subscriptions and direct creator tools at the core of the model.

“Cannes is where the global entertainment industry sets the agenda for what comes next, and Fanbase belongs in that conversation,” said Isaac Hayes III, founder and CEO of Fanbase. “We’ve built a platform where creators own their audiences, distribute their work and get paid for their creativity. Activating at Cannes with Georgia Entertainment puts that model in front of the decision-makers shaping the future of content, distribution and investment.”

In Q3 2026, Fanbase will launch their microdrama distribution capabilities with executive producer Keisha Perry Walker of Wild Peach Studios — a pipeline designed to bring short-form scripted series to U.S. audiences and open distribution opportunities for multicultural production companies and indie creators. That initiative underscores Fanbase’s growing role in connecting Atlanta-built storytelling to scalable, global distribution.

“Fanbase is exactly the kind of Atlanta-built company that belongs on the Cannes stage,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Isaac has built a platform at the intersection of culture, technology and the creator economy, and those are the conversations happening in every room at Cannes. Bringing Fanbase into our programming strengthens the case for Georgia as the place where the next generation of media companies is being built.”

Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes presence builds on a landmark year at the 78th festival, where more than 1,000 film and entertainment executives participated in its programming. Events included a cocktail reception at Galerie Vieceli near La Croisette, the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” and the first-ever officially Cannes-sanctioned Georgia, USA Day.

Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes programming remains open for additional partners, brands and institutions seeking to engage with international decision-makers and participate in a curated, high-level environment.