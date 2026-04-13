Games Week Georgia Expands to Month-Long Celebration of Gaming, Esports and Interactive Entertainment

DreamHack Atlanta and MomoCon Anchor Expanded 2026 Lineup

Games Week Georgia has announced its return to Atlanta in May 2026. Building on its continued growth, Games Week Georgia evolves from a week of programming into a citywide, multi-week initiative, bringing together developers, publishers, brands, creators, educators, and fans through a curated lineup of professional development conferences, community activations, and large-scale consumer events. Beginning on May 2, and continuing through May 24, the month will showcase and celebrate all aspects of the global video game and esports industry in the state. “Gaming continues to grow as a global force across entertainment, technology, and culture,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Resurgens Gaming. “By expanding Games Week Georgia into a month-long initiative, we’re creating more opportunities for connection, learning, and celebration across the entire gaming ecosystem, from industry leaders to the next generation of talent.” Games Week Georgia events will include:

● Walk for Wishes | May 2

● Creator Summit | May 14

● Game Industry Mixer | May 15

● DreamHack Atlanta | May 15–17

● Celebrating the Global Games | May 20

● MomoCon | May 21–24

● Additional events and activities will be announced throughout the month.

The annual initiative, curated by Resurgens Gaming, highlights the continued rise of gaming as the largest segment of the global entertainment industry and its increasing influence across culture, technology, and education. A month of industry, culture, and community spanning the entire month of May, Games Week Georgia 2026 will feature a diverse slate of programming that connects every layer of the gaming ecosystem — from industry leaders and aspiring developers, to creators and fans.

“Atlanta has become a center of gravity for gaming and esports,” added Grant Wainscott, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance. “This expanded format allows us to demonstrate that impact on an even larger scale.”

Dual Flagship Events Powering the Experience

Games Week Georgia 2026 will be anchored by two of the largest and most influential gaming and pop culture events — DreamHack Atlanta and MomoCon. Each event will draw tens of thousands of attendees representing different, but complementary, facets of gaming culture. Together, these events position Atlanta as a premier destination where gaming, creator culture, and fan communities converge at scale.

DreamHack, the world’s leading gaming lifestyle festival, and part of ESL FACEIT Group, features everything gaming under one roof. This year, DreamHack Atlanta will serve as host for a Call of Duty League® Major for the very first time. The Festival will also feature the first-ever Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) Atlanta, bringing one of the world’s most prestigious Counter-Strike 2 competitions to Georgia for the first time, further amplifying the city’s national esports footprint. This festival will be DreamHack’s only event in the U.S. in 2026, and will mark its eighth year in Atlanta, which it has visited more than any other city in the country. Last fall, the 2025 Atlanta event united attendees from all 50 states and 61 countries.

MomoCon is one of the largest open gaming and community-focused environments in the country, featuring more than 350,000 square feet dedicated to tabletop, digital, and esports experiences. Gaming runs around the clock with overnight access, including massive freeplay console and arcade areas, a full BYOC LAN, PC gaming, rhythm and arcade cabinets, and a broad tabletop library spanning TCGs, board games, and RPGs. The show also highlights indie developers alongside tournaments and casual play, giving attendees space to discover new titles, connect with creators, and jump between communities all weekend. This always-on format brings together competitive players, hobbyists, and fans in a single shared gaming ecosystem.

From Professional Development to Massive Fan Engagement

Games Week Georgia maintains its signature progression from industry-focused professional development to large-scale consumer celebration, now extended across multiple weeks.

This structure creates a unified ecosystem where:

● Industry leaders share insights and build partnerships.

● Creators and brands engage directly with audiences.

● Fans participate in world-class gaming and cultural experiences.

A Leading Destination for Gaming and Esports

With more than 12,000 jobs tied to digital entertainment across the state, Georgia continues to emerge as a major hub for game development, esports production, and creative technology.

“Games Week Georgia showcases the strength of our interactive entertainment ecosystem while opening doors for students, creators, and professionals across the state,” said Lynda Smith, Chair of the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG).

Driving Economic Impact and Tourism

Consumer-facing events throughout Games Week Georgia—including DreamHack Atlanta, IEM Atlanta and MomoCon—are expected to draw over 100,000 attendees to the city, further reinforcing Atlanta’s role as a destination for entertainment tourism and large-scale live experiences.

MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of $43 million on metro Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend 2026, reaching hotels, restaurants, venues, and local businesses (according to Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau).

Tickets for all events are available now, some at Early Bird discounted pricing. For more information, visit www.gamesweekgeorgia.com.