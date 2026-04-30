Georgia Entertainment announces programming for Georgia, USA Day at Cannes

Georgia Entertainment is returning to the Cannes Film Festival for the 79th edition of the world’s most prestigious film market, bringing its signature “From Story to Scale” event series to the south of France as part of a continued effort to position Georgia on the global stage for film and entertainment.

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Georgia Entertainment will present the official Georgia, USA Day on Sunday, May 17, at the FilmUSA Pavilion in the International Village. The program brings together curated expert panel discussions and VIP networking with Georgia Entertainment’s partners and Georgia Insider community, drawing leaders shaping the future of film, television and entertainment.

The panel discussions will cover “Brand as Story: Where Creators Build Cultural Capital,” “Why Atlanta, Why Now: Innovation, Technology & Global Opportunity” and “Built to Scale: Georgia’s Competitive Advantage.”

Speakers include Donnie Beamer, senior technology advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens and a leader at ATL Tech Hub; Isaac Hayes III creator of Fanbase; Ty Walker of Braveheart; Walker Dalton, executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission; Chelsea Spivey, vice president of new business development and production incentives of Revolution Entertainment Services; and Honnie Korngold producer and founder of Georgia StoryLab, with more names to be announced soon.

Georgia Day will conclude with a VIP mixer presented by the Savannah Regional Film Commission.

In 2025, more than 1,000 film and entertainment executives attended Georgia Entertainment’s events at Cannes, which included a cocktail reception at the Galerie Vieceli steps from La Croisette, the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” at the American Pavilion and the first-ever officially sanctioned Georgia, USA Day at the FilmUSA Pavilion. Official recap of last year’s activations.

“The conversations that happen at Georgia Day come home as deals, partnerships and productions.,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment.

“We designed Georgia Day to reflect where Georgia truly stands in the global industry, not where outdated perceptions place us. The talent, the infrastructure and the ambition are here, and Cannes is where we make that case at scale,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23, 2026. Georgia Entertainment’s programming will take place throughout the festival. The events are designed to connect Georgia’s infrastructure, locations, crew and professional services with producers, directors, financiers and entertainment executives from around the world.

Georgia Entertainment’s From Story to Scale event series at Cannes 2026 is presented by Georgia Insider, alongside partners at The City of Atlanta, alongside the Mayor’s Offices of Technology and Innovation, Film, Entertainment & Nightlife and Cultural Affairs, Fanbase, Georgia Power, Braveheart, Fulton Films, Discover Atlanta, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Revolution Entertainment Services, Discover DeKalb, Trilith Foundation, Georgia StoryLab, FiGA, Explore Gwinnett, the City of Jackson and PS.

Partnership opportunities available. Contact us for more information.