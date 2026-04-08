Georgia Entertainment returns to Cannes Film Festival with “From Story to Scale” programming

Georgia Entertainment is returning to the Cannes Film Festival for the 79th edition of the world’s most prestigious film market, bringing its signature “From Story to Scale” event series to the south of France as part of a continued effort to position Georgia on the global stage for film and entertainment.

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The Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23, 2026. Georgia Entertainment’s programming will take place throughout the festival. The events are designed to connect Georgia’s infrastructure, locations, crew and professional services with producers, directors, financiers and entertainment executives from around the world.

Georgia Entertainment’s return builds on a landmark year at the 78th edition of the festival. In 2025, more than 1,000 film and entertainment executives attended the organization’s events, which included a cocktail reception at the Galerie Vieceli steps from La Croisette, the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” at the American Pavilion and the first-ever officially sanctioned Georgia, USA Day at the FilmUSA Pavilion. Panels spotlighted Georgia’s production infrastructure, mental health in the industry and federal policy affecting the production landscape. Official recap of last year’s activations.

“Cannes is a premier opportunity to showcase Georgia on the world stage,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “The competitive landscape demands that we tell our own story. Being passive is not an option.”

“The global visibility and prestige of Cannes make it a hub for networking, bringing together filmmakers, producers, brands and investors,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Together with our partners, we look forward to facilitating meaningful relationships that will help drive new spending and revenue to Georgia.”

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