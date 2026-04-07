Georgia Film Academy Launches New Regional Hub at Middle Georgia State University

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) is now accepting registrations for its Fall 2026 courses, offered at more than 30 partner colleges and universities across Georgia. Starting this fall, Middle Georgia State University, an existing partner institution, will now serve as a new instructional site and regional hub for GFA. Beginning Aug. 17 and running through Dec. 11, 2026, these programs deliver immersive, hands-on training tailored to prepare students with practical skills for thriving careers in the state’s dynamic film, television and digital entertainment industries.

The Fall 2026 curriculum welcomes both degree-seeking and non-degree students, featuring courses such as:

Introduction to Film & Television Production

Introduction to Film & Television Post-Production

Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development

These classes represent the first six credit hours toward any of GFA’s 18-credit professional certificate programs. At Middle Georgia and other locations statewide, participants can choose from certification pathways including Film & Television Production, Film & Television Post-Production and Live Production, Streaming & Esports.

“GFA is dedicated to empowering the next wave of talent for Georgia’s creative sector,” said Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor of the Georgia Film Academy. “At Middle Georgia and beyond, our courses provide students with hands-on access to industry-leading technology, essential knowledge and practical experience through our internship program that opens up pathways to careers in one of the most rewarding industries in the nation.”

Since 2015, GFA has played a key role in educating and supplying skilled professionals for Georgia’s creative fields. At partner institutions throughout Georgia, GFA students build essential knowledge of production processes and master hands-on skills through training on top-tier industry equipment, taught by skilled industry veterans. GFA connects students with experienced professionals and offers valuable on-the-job learning through internships on active sets, in post-production houses and during live broadcast, streaming and Esports projects.

Graduates from GFA have contributed to acclaimed projects including “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Megalopolis,” and “Stranger Things.” To learn more about GFA’s course offerings and participating institutions, please visit https://georgiafilmacademy.edu/.