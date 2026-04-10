Georgia Leads Global Film Workforce Opportunity, New Study Shows Path to Capture Millions in Local Wages

Staff report by Georgia Insider and Georgia Entertainment

A new global workforce study from Kalison Studios positions Georgia at the center of the next phase of film and television industry growth through smarter workforce development.

The inaugural Local Hire Rate (LHR) Report, spanning 77 production markets across 31 U.S. states and 46 international jurisdictions, introduces the first standardized way to measure how effectively production spending translates into jobs for local crews. The findings reinforce a critical shift: the markets that win long-term are not just those that attract production, but those that retain the economic value through a trained, local workforce.

Across the global portfolio, $41.5 billion in annual production spend generates $13.3 billion in below-the-line crew wages. However, approximately $3 billion of those wages leave local economies each year, paid to imported workers. Of that, $2.5 billion represents a clear opportunity—roles that could be filled by local workers with targeted training and workforce development. The report estimates that roughly 91,000 jobs globally fall into this “addressable” category, signaling a significant opportunity for regions willing to invest in building their crew base.

Georgia emerges as the top-ranked market in Kalison’s newly introduced Market Opportunity Score, a composite index measuring where workforce investment can deliver the greatest return. With a current Local Hire Rate of 72%, Georgia has meaningful headroom, and each 1% increase in local hiring equates to approximately $8.3 million in wages retained within the state. In total, the study identifies $199 million in addressable wage leakage in Georgia alone. This underscores the scale of opportunity to further strengthen the state’s position as a global production hub.

The report makes clear that incentives alone are not enough. Markets like California and the United Kingdom, both operating at 98% LHR, demonstrate what is possible when deep workforce ecosystems are in place. Meanwhile, states like New Mexico show how sustained investment over time can shift outcomes, increasing local hiring rates and reducing reliance on imported crews.

Kalison Studios’ findings reframe the conversation for policymakers and industry leaders. Rather than focusing solely on attracting projects, the emphasis now turns to maximizing the return on existing activity. Workforce readiness programs like the Georgia Film Academy and other training, awareness, and career pathways become the lever that ensures production dollars circulate within the local economy, supporting long-term job creation and industry sustainability.

Georgia’s positioning in the Kalison report also aligns with the state’s broader, award winning workforce development programs. Governor Brian Kemp’s Top State for Talent Act codifies efforts to better align education, training, and workforce development with the needs of employers across key industries.

Alongside complementary legislation expanding college completion grants, supporting rural workforce needs, and increasing access to higher education for foster youth, the initiative reflects a coordinated, statewide commitment to talent development. As Georgia looks to capture more of the addressable film and television crew wages identified in the report, these policies provide a clear framework for building the pipeline of skilled workers needed to retain long-term career opportunities within the state.

Georgia has already proven its ability to attract global production. The next chapter is about ownership, ensuring that more of the jobs, wages, and long-term career opportunities created by that production remain in Georgia.