Georgia stars shine on Broadway: From the classroom to center stage

By: Michelle Gavin

Executive Director of Communications, Marketing and PR, SCAD

From the soundstages of Savannah to the bright lights of Broadway, Georgia’s creative influence is taking center stage. The state’s investment in education, arts and storytelling continues to produce world-class talent whose impact extends far beyond film and television. At the heart of this momentum is the Savannah College of Art and Design, where intentional training and industry connections are transforming Georgia-born creativity into global performance.

Recent alumni and current students are taking center stage in some of the most talked-about productions in New York and beyond. From “Hamilton” and “The Outsiders” to “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” the SCAD School of Film and Acting program has become a launching pad for the next generation of theatrical talent, many of whom have been inspired by Tony Award-winning performer and guest faculty mentor Leslie Odom Jr.

Among the newest faces on Broadway is Eli Talley, an acting senior from Ringgold, Georgia, who joined the cast of “The Outsiders” this fall as Ponyboy Michael Curtis. Less than two months earlier, Talley had completed a musical theater class at SCAD taught by Odom himself. After being impressed by Talley’s dedication and talent, Odom personally introduced him to the producers of “The Outsiders,” a connection that led directly to his Broadway debut.

“All these opportunities are intentional and highlight how the training they receive and the access through our industry connections at SCAD are simply life-changing,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the School of Film and Acting. “When Leslie Odom Jr. is your professor, your next campus might just be Broadway.”

Odom was introduced to SCAD by his friend, acting professor Isaiah Johnson, who originated the role of George Washington in “Hamilton” on the West Coast. After visiting campus, Odom quickly recognized SCAD’s talent pipeline. Now both he and Johnson are back on Broadway, with Johnson set to reprise his iconic role this January.

“It’s our own Broadway story,” Reeve-Rabb said. “Leslie and Isaiah, two of our mentors, are performing across the street from each other, while Eli, their student, takes the stage just blocks away, and alum Burke Swanson (B.F.A., performing arts, 2019) is right there too, starring as James Hopper Jr. in ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow.’ Our stars are truly aligning. It’s an ‘only at SCAD’ experience.”

Two more Georgia-grown performers, Brandon Bomer (B.F.A., acting, 2024) and Christian Magby (B.F.A., performing arts, 2016), exemplify how quickly SCAD students turn training into professional success. Just months before graduation, Bomer starred in “Bring It On” at The Muny, a production tied to Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of “Hamilton,” and will soon appear in “Take the Lead,” an Off-Broadway show bound for Broadway. Magby, meanwhile, brings his talent to the national tour of “Hamilton,” playing both Lafayette and Jefferson.

Kayli Carter (B.F.A., performing arts, 2016) also continues to make her mark, co-starring with Tom Hanks in “This World of Tomorrow” Off Broadway at The Shed. Reflecting on her SCAD experience, Carter said, “When I got this role, the director asked if I was comfortable in a room full of star power. I said, ‘Yes, I went to SCAD. I’ve been in the room with stars since I was 18. SCAD taught me to be prepared, confident and to know that I belong at the table. SCAD will always be the room where it happens.’”

Georgia’s creative economy has always been about more than production. It’s about people. The performers emerging from SCAD’s stages remind us that the next generation of storytellers, artists and innovators is being built right here at home. From Savannah’s classrooms to Broadway’s marquees, Georgia’s creative pipeline is alive, growing and ready for the world to see.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.