Inaugural 2026 Porchfest event coming to downtown Columbus this May

By Jordan Massey

Porchfest transforms front porches in historic neighborhoods into live music stages, turning residential streets into a free, walkable festival open to the public. It was launched in 2007 in Ithaca, New York. Since that time, the event has expanded across the US. Festival Producer Melody Kiser said that it really began to take off in Georgia over the past decade or so.

“It really brings the community together in such a unique way,” said Kiser. “It brings in such a diversity of music, you know? There really is something for everybody.”

Kiser was hired by Uptown Columbus to bring Porchfest to the Fountain City, as she has organized the event in Newnan for many years now. She stated that previous Porchfest events she’s organized included bands across many genres, such as blues, country, funk, R&B, rock and soul, as well as original singer-songwriters.

Kiser worked with Uptown Columbus over the past year to produce the festival. She said that they’ve received so much support and excitement from the community. She added that they had over 50 musicians sign up to participate, and about 35 of those musical acts will actually be on the official festival line-up.

“I’ve gotten to know the Columbus area, their culture. It’s really a diverse and really just cool cultural city,” said Kiser. “There’s such a wide genre of artistry and musicality, and so it really is unique.”

Event organizers have also been collaborating with VisitColumbusGA to make this possible, as it is one of the festival’s keynote sponsors. “They are integral to the work we’ve been doing,” said Kiser, describing how the organization has helped them through connecting them to audiences and the community, as well as establishing new partnerships.

Acts featured in the inaugural 2026 Columbus Porchfest will include country artists, R&B bands, rock bands, singer-songwriters and soul bands. Kiser stated that a few of the musicians have been featured on NBC’s The Voice, and there will also be some bands coming from other states and surrounding areas, such as Mobile, AL.

With different acts performing all across the festival, people can stop by and hear musicians and bands across a great assortment of genres. From a musician’s standpoint, Kiser stated this allows artists to perform in front of an audience that likely wouldn’t attend a ticketed performance because they aren’t yet familiar with the artist(s) by name.

“Columbus Porchfest represents exactly the kind of experience that helps Uptown thrive,” said Uptown Columbus President and CEO Steve Morse. “By activating our historic neighborhoods, showcasing local talent and inviting thousands of people to walk, explore and connect, this festival creates real momentum for our small businesses and reinforces Uptown as a vibrant cultural destination. Porchfest is more than a music event, it’s an investment in place, community and the future of Uptown Columbus.”

The event will also feature a kids’ section with activities for children, an assortment of vendors, and food trucks. There will be musicians playing on front porches throughout the day from 12 to 6 p.m, directly followed by an afterparty on Front Avenue by the RiverWalk from 6 to 9 p.m.

The afterparty will include a large celebration, as well as a ‘People’s Choice Awards’ for the bands that performed as a send-off for the night. The entire event will be free, which Kiser says was an intentional choice to ensure everyone in the community can come out and participate.

“With Porchfest, there really isn’t [any barrier]and because of the way it’s designed,” she said. “It’s handicapped-accessible, it’s inclusive and it’s a free event, so every income bracket will be able to come.”

Kiser stated that they’ve also partnered with hotels in the area to boost tourism and show visitors what makes Columbus so special from a cultural standpoint. “I’m not from Columbus. So when I was first brought onto the team, I saw the whitewater rafting, the Springer Opera House and all of these amazing buildings and destinations and historical pieces of Columbus that I didn’t even realize,” she added. “Like I didn’t realize that Coca-Cola was from Columbus.”

According to Kiser, tourism industries really help to keep the community going, especially through tax dollars brought back into the community through hotels and other events. “There’s the monetary gain and the cultural gain, and I feel like both are kind of equally important for an event like this,” she stated. “To see it grow every year with out-of-towners would be a pretty amazing goal.”

The inaugural Porchfest will be happening in Columbus on May 2. More information about the event and what you can expect in a few weeks can be found on Columbus Porchfest’s website.