John Travolta returns to the Festival de Cannes!

The unforgettable Vince Vega of Pulp Fiction returns to the Croisette for an event as unexpected as it is exciting: his very first film as a director.

Presented in the Cannes Premiere Selection, Propeller One-Way Night Coach is an adaptation of the book published in 1997 by the Hollywood star, who has been passionate about aviation since childhood and is a seasoned professional pilot.

Apple Original Films’ “Propeller One-Way Night Coach”, will have its world premiere in the Debussy Theater at the Palais des Festivals, in the presence of John Travolta.

With three films that were presented at the Festival de Cannes, Pulp Fiction (1994) and She’s So Lovely (1997) in Competition, and Primary Colors (1998) Out of Competition, a Palme d’Or, two time Academy Award nominee and three time Golden Globe and Emmy winner, John Travolta has established himself as an iconic figure in pop culture, thanks to cult classics such as Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), Blow Out (1981) and Hairspray (2007).

Alongside an eclectic filmography of more than 70 films spanning half a century, the 72-year-old actor has a long-standing passion: aviation. As a child, he loved watching planes take off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, near his home. He began flying at just 15 years old, obtained his first pilot’s license at 22, and has since earned numerous certifications: John Travolta is certified to fly Boeing 707s, 737s, and 747s, Bombardier’s Global Express and was the first private pilot to fly an Airbus A380. With over 9,000 flight hours under his belt, the actor has also owned several aircraft for many years and even flew planes in two movies: Look Who’s Talking (1989) and Broken Arrow (1996).

Nearly 30 years ago, this passion led him to write and illustrate a book for all ages for his son. Inspired by John Travolta’s childhood memories, from his first airplane flight to the unforgettable people and stories he has collected over the years, the story unfolds as a nostalgic journey set in the golden age of aviation. Young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a production of John Travolta’s JTP Films Inc, and Kids At Play. The film is produced by John Travolta of JTP Productions, in addition to Jason Berger and Amy Laslett of Kids at Play.

Following its Cannes International Film Festival premiere, Propeller One-Way Night Coach will make its global debut on Apple TV on May 29, 2026.